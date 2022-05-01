BUG REPORT: String size limit for inputs in optimizations - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
No.
The documentation is about the comment my problem is about the content.
COMMent. CONTent.
But yes, it is not a bug, it is expected.
Not because it's in the documentation (it's not) but because @Slava (who I guess is from the dev team) say so.
But thank you anyway for your contribution.
You're welcome,
But the meaning of the doc explanation is for both string comment and variable by their values content,
the comment which will be as #strict literal,and the variable will be without #strict literal,it means their value content should be lesser than 63characters too.
No.
The documentation is about the comment my problem is about the content.
COMMent. CONTent.
But yes, it is not a bug, it is expected.
Not because it's in the documentation (it's not) but because @Slava (who I guess is from the dev team) say so.
But thank you anyway for your contribution.
I experienced this problem in the past also. However I just re-tried this and MetaQuotes appear to have fixed it now. There still appears to be a limit which is the same for the Strategy Tester as in live trading and this is 242 characters, but this is much easier to deal with.
Yes, and you already know that if you do not have a comment, the string content is used instead. Thus, the same limitations.
I can confirm that this bug still exists in the current version 5.0 build 3280. If a single test is started from the optimization results (in the tab "Optimization Results" -> right click -> Run Single Test) string inputs are reduced to 63 characters.
I have attached an EA for testing.