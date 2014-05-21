Need ZigZag
Hi
I've downloaded some ZigZag indicators, despite different settings couldn't get what I need. I want ZigZag like what I've seen on a video. I attach some photos from the video:
As you see it connects all the Highs and Lows.
I also have the indicator for MT4 (which is attached), but I need it for MT5.
If you have it for MT4, you can convert it for MT5. Did you already check the Codebase to see if it doesn't exist ?
I don't know how MT5 programming. Tried some online website to convert the MT4 indicator to MT5, but I got errors in MetaEditor. Do you know any good way for converting?
As I said before I searched Codebase and downloaded some ZigZag indicators, but the result wasn't like the photo I've posted.
I don't know how MT5 programming. Tried some online website to convert the MT4 indicator to MT5, but I got errors in MetaEditor. Do you know any good way for converting?
As I said before I searched Codebase and downloaded some ZigZag indicators, but the result wasn't like the photo I've posted.
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angevoyageur, 2014.02.24 16:20If you can't find what you need in the Codebase or the Market, then create a request in Jobs Service.
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Hi
I've downloaded some ZigZag indicators, despite different settings couldn't get what I need. I want ZigZag like what I've seen on a video. I attach some photos from the video:
As you see it connects all the Highs and Lows.
I also have the indicator for MT4 (which is attached), but I need it for MT5.