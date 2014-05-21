Need ZigZag

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Hi

I've downloaded some ZigZag indicators, despite different settings couldn't get what I need. I want ZigZag like what I've seen on a video. I attach some photos from the video:

 

As you see it connects all the Highs and Lows. 

I also have the indicator for MT4 (which is attached), but I need it for MT5. 

Files:
ZigZagClose.mq4  7 kb
 
Poorang:

Hi

I've downloaded some ZigZag indicators, despite different settings couldn't get what I need. I want ZigZag like what I've seen on a video. I attach some photos from the video:

 

As you see it connects all the Highs and Lows. 

I also have the indicator for MT4 (which is attached), but I need it for MT5. 

If you have it for MT4, you can convert it for MT5. Did you already check the Codebase to see if it doesn't exist ?
 
angevoyageur:
If you have it for MT4, you can convert it for MT5. Did you already check the Codebase to see if it doesn't exist ?

I don't know how MT5 programming. Tried some online website to convert the MT4 indicator to MT5, but I got errors in MetaEditor. Do you know any good way for converting?

As I said before I searched Codebase  and downloaded some ZigZag indicators, but the result wasn't like the photo I've posted.

 
Poorang:

I don't know how MT5 programming. Tried some online website to convert the MT4 indicator to MT5, but I got errors in MetaEditor. Do you know any good way for converting?

As I said before I searched Codebase  and downloaded some ZigZag indicators, but the result wasn't like the photo I've posted.


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