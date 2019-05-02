Good volatility & volume indicators
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search the same term in google you will find everything
I have but trying to get the opinion of experienced traders. Google is a minefield.
Hi, can anyone recommend good volatility & volume indicators to keep one out of range bound markets/channels?
Have a look at the following link:
myfxbook.com then go to volatility section
I hope you will get what you are looking for.
Have a look at the following link:
myfxbook.com then go to volatility section
I hope you will get what you are looking for.
Thanks, but looking for an on-chart volatility indicator.
Thanks, but looking for an on-chart volatility indicator.
ATR is a popular volatility indicator. ATR is a staple indicator. I use it for all sorts of things.
Bollinger Bands are popular as a volatility indicator. It uses standard deviation, which is mathematical and such. BB's are sort of designed for volatility.
As for Volume, @Marco vd Heijden shared a screen shot of something that might give you what you need.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/83113
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It doesn't really matter what you choose for indicators—they're all correct because they are simply mathematical interpretations of price data.
Please post the mq5 file.
I do not wish to share the source code.
We aren't allowed to post compiled free EA's on the forum? I tried to post it for free in the Market, but it won't (and will never) never pass the automated tests because it doesn't place any trades.
It does not have to place trades to pass the verification.
You can also put it in the category analyzers.
You are allowed to post free EA's on the forum but only the MQ4/5 files.
EX4/5 files are not allowed for security reasons.
It does not have to place trades to pass the verification.
It failed by saying:
I've run into this on a few EA "tools" that I would have shared, so if there is a way around this, that would be cool.test on EURUSD,H1 (netting) there are no trading operations test on XAUUSD,D1 (netting) there are no trading operations test on GBPUSD,M30 (netting) there are no trading operations test on EURUSD,M1 (netting) there are no trading operations
You can also put it in the category analyzers.
Marco vd Heijden:EX4/5 files are not allowed for security reasons.
Makes sense now that you mention it. It's best to protect the public.
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