Possible to retrieve value of a custom indicator (a specific value inside the indicator)
whroeder1:
Don't double post!General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
You are right. But the post in which you replied me, has been deleted.
can you give miore info on how to do (without chart opened) to retrieve a particular value inside the indicator ?
I don't know how it is called......
WHRoeder replied
- Don't double post!
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
- Just get the value(s) of the indicator(s) into the EA (using iCustom) and do what you want with it.
You should encapsulate your iCustom calls to make your code self-documenting.
Detailed explanation of iCustom - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello, I have an indicator in ex4.
I wish to programmatically retrieve last value of this variable (level) that is in the indicator:
I wish to retrieve #4 and #5 price levels.....
Thanks