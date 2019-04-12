Bug report for the new version client(2019), which can not change and save EA test parameter

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Problem description


...Bug report for the new version (15 Mar and 25 Feb) of client tester, which can not change and save EA test parameter.


Sequence of performed actions


...For example, When historical test, use the Moving Averaging EA , change the last parameter at input panel, 6->2, then mouse point to settings, and back to inputs panel .


Expected result


...2


Obtained (undesired) result


...6


Additional information


...I can not do history test for the reason that I can not change the parameter in the new version client.




 

Look at the following thread: MT5的參數無法記憶 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MT5 automatically resets settings in the tester after switching to the "Settings" tab

Slava , 2019.03.21 07:17

The investigation showed that when the terminal starts after a clean installation, the "Tester" subfolder is not created in the <client terminal data folder> \ MQL5 \ Profiles \.

If you create this subfolder with your hands, the problem of resetting the settings disappears.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

problem in srategy tester

Sergey Golubev, 2019.03.26 06:00

Open Metatrader 5,
File - Open Data Folder - MQL5 - Profiles,
and create Tester folder there:


I checked now and it works.
 
Sergey Golubev:

Look at the following thread: MT5的參數無法記憶 

Thank you for the answer, I tried it, create Tester directory in the profiles directory,

but the problem still be there.

 
Shengli Zhao:

Thank you for the answer, I tried it, create Tester directory in the profiles directory,

but the problem still be there.

There are two profiles directories.
You should create tester folder inside C:\Users\Administrator\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\...\MQL5\Profiles
Name of the folder should be the following: Tester


Code profiling - Developing programs - MetaTrader 5
Code profiling - Developing programs - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
Profiling means collecting program parameters during its execution. During a profiling, the execution time and the number of calls of individual functions and program code lines are measured. With this tool, the programmer is able to find and optimize the slowest code sections. Profiling can be performed on the normal chart of the trading...
 
Sergey Golubev:

There are two profiles directories.
You should create tester folder inside C:\Users\Administrator\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\...\MQL5\Profiles
Name of the folder should be the following: Tester


Great, there are two Profiles,

I success,

Thanks for your help!

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