No value shown in DataWindow
santosphm:in case of errors but didn't work.
It did work. You didn't place a non-zero value in the buffer for that bar, so you don't get a line drawn (to and from that bar.)
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I have a doubt on my new indicator...
All the calculations are correct but sometimes an error accours, there is no value on DataWindow and the indicator's line disappear.
I used the following function to set to zero in case of errors but didn't work.
Any help?