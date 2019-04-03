No value shown in DataWindow

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I have a doubt on my new indicator...


All the calculations are correct but sometimes an error accours, there is no value on DataWindow and the indicator's line disappear. 


I used the following function to set to zero in case of errors but didn't work.


Any help? 

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.00);


 
santosphm:in case of errors but didn't work.

It did work. You didn't place a non-zero value in the buffer for that bar, so you don't get a line drawn (to and from that bar.)

 
whroeder1:

You didn't place a non-zero value in the buffer for that bar

 

Does zero in this function mean false and not the zero value?


Because the indicator's line should retract to the dashed line 0.00, but if it means false makes sence the blank line.

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