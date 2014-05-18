Do you think it is normal that connecting a real account to a demo signal is impossible ? - page 3
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I totally disagree about that. If you don't trade on a real account you are not a trader at all. You can be a lot of things, a searcher, a student, a coder ;-)...but not a trader.
A trader is someone who "plays" with real money. Don't play with naive people's money if you don't know what you are doing.
Thank you all fellows for such kind words.
All is already explain in the first link I posted above. If you don't know the difference between a demo and a real account, I don't even understand how you can participate in this topic.
With all my respect to you ,so after i read that link you posted ,is this means ,that if my signal on a demo account is winning ,and you are following me on a real account ,you'll loose :-D ????
Sorry my small mind can't understand this , if my demo account signal gives buy position on EURUSD at price 1.37345 ,and you are following me on a real account ,your account will open buy position in different price :-) ????
Thank you.
With all my respect to you ,so after i read that link you posted ,is this means ,that if my signal on a demo account is winning ,and you are following me on a real account ,you'll loose :-D ????
Sorry my small mind can't understand this , if my demo account signal gives buy position on EURUSD at price 1.37345 ,and you are following me on a real account ,your account will open buy position in different price :-) ????
Thank you.
Yes, it CAN ! Of course not always and not necessarily with a great price difference. But by following a signal you ALWAYS have a difference of price (latency), without regarding on demo/real. For a real account, you can have additionally requotes/slippage, you can have partial filling of order (rarely on Forex but certainly on Stocks). Liquidity/volatility are very important parameters when trading on a real account. All of that doesn't exist with a demo account.
Sorry, if I was too harsh previously, nothing personal and no offence !
My dog Hock , says thank you uncle figurelli ,and he licks your face :-D ,it's his way to show his tender emotions :-D
I totally disagree about that. If you don't trade on a real account you are not a trader at all. You can be a lot of things, a searcher, a student, a coder ;-)...but not a trader.
A trader is someone who "plays" with real money. Don't play with naive people's money if you don't know what you are doing.
Je suis totalement en désaccord à ce sujet. Si vous ne négociez pas sur un compte réel vous n'êtes pas un commerçant du tout. Vous pouvez être beaucoup de choses, un chercheur, un étudiant, un codeur ;-) ... mais pas un commerçant.
Un trader est quelqu'un qui "joue" avec de l'argent réel. Ne jouez pas avec l'argent des gens naïfs si vous ne savez pas ce que vous faites.
Yes, it CAN ! Of course not always and not necessarily with a great price difference. But by following a signal you ALWAYS have a difference of price (latency), without regarding on demo/real. For a real account, you can have additionally requotes/slippage, you can have partial filling of order (rarely on Forex but certainly on Stocks). Liquidity/volatility are very important parameters when trading on a real account. All of that doesn't exist with a demo account.
Sorry, if I was too harsh previously, nothing personal and no offence !
That's it ,exactly there are some few differences ,but really not those huge differences which might make me win and make you loose ,i might win for example 1.30$ while you are following me you might win 1.19$ something like this .... And as you can see i'm using real account ,but in cents :-D
I hope soon i will be able to run in on real account with 1000$ and i will make it signal and for free :-)
Of course nothing personal ,and seriously the most important thing i got from this site and Forex , some real good friends ,and hope that we'll always be real true close friends from now and forever .
Thank you for your patience with me :-)
Great Hock, thank you, now you are the famous dog of this Forum! :-D