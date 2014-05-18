Do you think it is normal that connecting a real account to a demo signal is impossible ? - page 3

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kanaba:
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In summary, the fact that we have or can not afford to trade in real does not make us better or worse trader
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I totally disagree about that. If you don't trade on a real account you are not a trader at all. You can be a lot of things, a searcher, a student, a coder ;-)...but not a trader.

A trader is someone who "plays" with real money. Don't play with naive people's money if you don't know what you are doing.

 
Dear friends, this discussion is very interesting. I would like to add another point of view. To be a  seller is necessary  to have a public profile, and this is correct just because those who buy and spend their money should know what to buy and from who, however, for me and I do not know if even for others who live in dangerous territory could be a threat using a real account as dangerous for themselves and their families. For example, I live in a town in southern Italy where isn't a good idea to show the balance of their account. Therefore the options that remain are a few: you can transfer to another city, you can always keep a low budget (though at the expense of growth and money management module) or only use demo accounts to promote their trading sistem.
 
figurelli:
Thank you all fellows for such kind words.

Tamer, for sure our respect is mutual, and please extend this to your pretty avatar dog :-)
My dog Hock , says thank you uncle figurelli ,and he licks your face :-D ,it's his way to show his tender emotions :-D
 
angevoyageur:
All is already explain in the first link I posted above. If you don't know the difference between a demo and a real account, I don't even understand how you can participate in this topic.

With all my respect to you ,so after i read that link you posted ,is this means ,that if my signal on a demo account is winning ,and you are following me on a real account ,you'll loose :-D ????

Sorry my small mind can't understand this , if my demo account signal gives buy position on EURUSD at price 1.37345 ,and you are following me on a real account ,your account will open buy position in different price :-) ????

Thank you.

 
tsms:

With all my respect to you ,so after i read that link you posted ,is this means ,that if my signal on a demo account is winning ,and you are following me on a real account ,you'll loose :-D ????

Sorry my small mind can't understand this , if my demo account signal gives buy position on EURUSD at price 1.37345 ,and you are following me on a real account ,your account will open buy position in different price :-) ????

Thank you.

Yes, it CAN ! Of course not always and not necessarily with a great price difference. But by following a signal you ALWAYS have a difference of price (latency), without regarding on demo/real. For a real account, you can have additionally requotes/slippage, you can have partial filling of order (rarely on Forex but certainly on Stocks). Liquidity/volatility are very important parameters when trading on a real account. All of that doesn't exist with a demo account.

Sorry, if I was too harsh previously, nothing personal and no offence !

 
tsms:
My dog Hock , says thank you uncle figurelli ,and he licks your face :-D ,it's his way to show his tender emotions :-D
Great Hock, thank you, now you are the famous dog of this Forum! :-D
 
angevoyageur:

I totally disagree about that. If you don't trade on a real account you are not a trader at all. You can be a lot of things, a searcher, a student, a coder ;-)...but not a trader.

A trader is someone who "plays" with real money. Don't play with naive people's money if you don't know what you are doing.

Alain your comment is a good point to understand with a poll who members mostly are part of the forum
 
angevoyageur:

Je suis totalement en désaccord à ce sujet. Si vous ne négociez pas sur un compte réel vous n'êtes pas un commerçant du tout. Vous pouvez être beaucoup de choses, un chercheur, un étudiant, un codeur ;-) ... mais pas un commerçant.

Un trader est quelqu'un qui "joue" avec de l'argent réel. Ne jouez pas avec l'argent des gens naïfs si vous ne savez pas ce que vous faites.

Excuse me for having empoyé the word trader.'m using a translator. What I meant is that it does not make them uneducated market with no strategy that works. 
I believe that starting from your point of view is that the strategy does not work the same way in broker and broker X Y then we must prohibit the seller signals in X to sell to the buyer in Y. it must not stop halfway. 
Once that I am seré curious to see who will .... 
Should not take it badly but in the end it will rename the MQL5 community a community name as' Rotary club trading section "lol!
 
angevoyageur:

Yes, it CAN ! Of course not always and not necessarily with a great price difference. But by following a signal you ALWAYS have a difference of price (latency), without regarding on demo/real. For a real account, you can have additionally requotes/slippage, you can have partial filling of order (rarely on Forex but certainly on Stocks). Liquidity/volatility are very important parameters when trading on a real account. All of that doesn't exist with a demo account.

Sorry, if I was too harsh previously, nothing personal and no offence !

That's it ,exactly there are some few differences ,but really not those huge differences which might make me win and make you loose ,i might win for example 1.30$ while you are following me you might win 1.19$ something like this .... And as you can see i'm using real account ,but in cents :-D

I hope soon i will be able to run in on real account with 1000$ and i will make it signal and for free :-)

Of course nothing personal ,and seriously the most important thing i got from this site and Forex , some real good friends ,and hope that we'll always be real true close friends from now and forever .

Thank you for your patience with me :-)  

 
figurelli:
Great Hock, thank you, now you are the famous dog of this Forum! :-D
Yeah , he is always more famous than his Daddy :-D
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