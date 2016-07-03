Trading and Forex movies - page 2

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Forex movies is not always forex, trading, stock, broker stories.


Here the movie not about forex/trading/stock/broker stories but BLACKJACK. This movie not telling psychology of trading like the other, but techniques that can be implemented into forex/trading.
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0478087/ 

21 (2008)
21 (2008)
  • 2009.12.23
  • waltboyisme102
  • www.imdb.com
In 1970s America, a detective works to bring down the drug empire of Frank Lucas, a heroin kingpin from Manhattan, who is smuggling the drug into the country from the Far East. Los Angeles, 1949: A secret crew of police officers led by two determined sergeants work together in an effort to take down the ruthless mob king Mickey Cohen...
 
startumbler:

Forex movies is not always forex, trading, stock, broker stories.


Here the movie not about forex/trading/stock/broker stories but BLACKJACK. This movie not telling psychology of trading like the other, but techniques that can be implemented into forex/trading.
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0478087/ 

21 was awesome one of my fav nice choice Paul....
 
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt1742683/
Too Big to Fail (TV Movie 2011)
Too Big to Fail (TV Movie 2011)
  • 2013.09.29
  • TheEconoclast
  • www.imdb.com
On the run from a drug deal gone bad, Mike Ross, a brilliant college-dropout, finds himself a job working with Harvey Specter, one of New York City's best lawyers. Ray Donovan, a professional "fixer" for the rich and famous in LA, can make anyone's problems disappear except those created by his own family. An anthology...
 
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt1764183/
Arbitrage (2012)
Arbitrage (2012)
  • 2015.05.07
  • Sindre Kaspersen
  • www.imdb.com
In the opening years of the new millennium, two mutually dependent families attempt to extricate themselves from their own entangled web of dishonesty. A retired CIA operative is paired with a young FBI agent to unravel the mystery of a senator's murder, with all signs pointing to a Soviet assassin. After false reports of his demise...
 
Alain Verleyen:

Trading places

A snobbish investor and a wily street con artist find their positions reversed as part of a bet by two callous millionaires.

Your post has the correct movie title info (year, etc) and box image, but the description looks more like it's for Brewster's Millions.
 
Imtiaz Ahmed:
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0181984/
Darn it, someone posted it before I could.  Boiler Room.
 
JD4:
Your post has the correct movie title info (year, etc) and box image, but the description looks more like it's for Brewster's Millions.
This is published automatically when you provide the link. Seems effectively to have some mix, as the storyline is correct.
 
Alain Verleyen:
This is published automatically when you provide the link. Seems effectively to have some mix, as the storyline is correct.
Ah.
[Deleted]  
nice movie
 
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt1027718/
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)
  • M_Exchange
  • www.imdb.com
A young and impatient stockbroker is willing to do anything to get to the top, including trading on illegal inside information taken through a ruthless and greedy corporate raider who takes the youth under his wing. A road trip across five countries to explore the social and political movements as well as the mainstream media's...
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