Trading and Forex movies - page 2
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Forex movies is not always forex, trading, stock, broker stories.
Here the movie not about forex/trading/stock/broker stories but BLACKJACK. This movie not telling psychology of trading like the other, but techniques that can be implemented into forex/trading.
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0478087/
Forex movies is not always forex, trading, stock, broker stories.
Here the movie not about forex/trading/stock/broker stories but BLACKJACK. This movie not telling psychology of trading like the other, but techniques that can be implemented into forex/trading.
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0478087/
Trading places
A snobbish investor and a wily street con artist find their positions reversed as part of a bet by two callous millionaires.
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0181984/
Your post has the correct movie title info (year, etc) and box image, but the description looks more like it's for Brewster's Millions.
This is published automatically when you provide the link. Seems effectively to have some mix, as the storyline is correct.