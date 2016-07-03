Trading and Forex movies

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As Forex traders we all enjoy a good movie in this regard. So let's bring together all our thoughts and discoveries about such movies that were made around this "phantasy get rich for sure" trading concept. 
 

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Synopsis: In The Wolf of Wall Street DiCaprio plays Belfort, a Long Island penny stockbroker who served 36 months in prison for defrauding investors in a massive 1990s securities scam that involved widespread corruption on Wall Street and in the corporate banking world, including shoe designer Steve Madden.


The Wold of Wall Street

 

This is a good movie:

"A Good Year"

http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0401445/


Un'ottima annata - A Good Year (2006)
Un'ottima annata - A Good Year (2006)
  • 2014.04.02
  • frances-37
  • www.imdb.com
Follows the lives of eight very different couples in dealing with their love lives in various loosely interrelated tales all set during a frantic month before Christmas in London, England. Cast Storyline After years of no contact with his Uncle Henry, London banker and bond trader Max...
 

Trading places

A snobbish investor and a wily street con artist find their positions reversed as part of a bet by two callous millionaires.

Trading Places (1983)
Trading Places (1983)
  • 2013.06.28
  • Shawn Watson (gator_macready@yahoo.com)
  • www.imdb.com
A minor-league baseball player has to spend $30,000,000 in thirty days in order to inherit $300,000,000. However, he's not allowed to tell anyone about the deal. A middle-aged husband's life changes dramatically when his wife asks him for a divorce. He seeks to rediscover his manhood with the help of a newfound friend, Jacob...
 

There is some parts that involve trading....

Limitless (2011)
Limitless (2011)
  • 2014.05.06
  • gradyharp
  • www.imdb.com
An FBI agent and an Interpol detective track a team of illusionists who pull off bank heists during their performances and reward their audiences with the money. As a police psychologist works to talk down an ex-con who is threatening to jump from a Manhattan hotel rooftop, the biggest diamond heist ever committed is in motion...
 

Inside Job (2010)

A movie that earned the 2010 Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature for its searing examination of the events and personalities surrounding the 2008 financial crisis. Through interviews with politicians, journalists and financial industry leaders, director Charles Ferguson charts the history of U.S. financial regulation, or lack thereof, and even manages to make credit-default swaps understandable.

Inside

 

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (2005)

There’s been no shortage of financial catastrophes over the last decade, but Enron is one of those select scandals that endures in the public consciousness more than 10 years after the fact. This documentary, based on an acclaimed book by two Fortune reporters, follows the rise and fall of the energy company and the high-rolling executives who drove it to its demise.

 Enron

 
angevoyageur :

Trading places

A snobbish investor and a wily street con artist find their positions reversed as part of a bet by two callous millionaires.

This is definitely the best one!
 
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0131566/
Rogue Trader (1999)
Rogue Trader (1999)
  • 2014.01.29
  • mystarry
  • www.imdb.com
The Feds try to take down notorious American gangsters John Dillinger, Baby Face Nelson and Pretty Boy Floyd during a booming crime wave in the 1930s. After a prank goes disastrously wrong, a group of boys are sent to a detention center where they are brutalized; over 10 years later, they get their chance for revenge. An...
 
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0181984/
Boiler Room (2000)
Boiler Room (2000)
  • 2014.05.14
  • MisterWhiplash
  • www.imdb.com
On his first day on the job as a narcotics officer, a rookie cop goes on a 24-hour training course with a rogue detective who isn't what he appears. A police detective, a bank robber, and a high-power broker enter high-stakes negotiations after the criminal's brilliant heist spirals into a hostage situation. As he plans...
 
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt1615147/
Margin Call (2011)
Margin Call (2011)
  • endecottp
  • www.imdb.com
With the help of a mysterious pill that enables the user to access 100 percent of his brain abilities, a struggling writer becomes a financial wizard, but it also puts him in a new world with lots of dangers. A chronicle of the decade-long hunt for al-Qaeda terrorist leader Osama bin Laden after the September 2001 attacks, and his...
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