Trading and Forex movies
- The future of automated trading: round two
- Forex Market Barometer
- Emotions when trading
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)
Synopsis: In The Wolf of Wall Street DiCaprio plays Belfort, a Long Island penny stockbroker who served 36 months in prison for defrauding investors in a massive 1990s securities scam that involved widespread corruption on Wall Street and in the corporate banking world, including shoe designer Steve Madden.
This is a good movie:
"A Good Year"
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0401445/
- 2014.04.02
- frances-37
- www.imdb.com
Trading places
A snobbish investor and a wily street con artist find their positions reversed as part of a bet by two callous millionaires.
- 2013.06.28
- Shawn Watson (gator_macready@yahoo.com)
- www.imdb.com
There is some parts that involve trading....
- 2014.05.06
- gradyharp
- www.imdb.com
Inside Job (2010)
A movie that earned the 2010 Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature for its searing examination of the events and personalities surrounding the 2008 financial crisis. Through interviews with politicians, journalists and financial industry leaders, director Charles Ferguson charts the history of U.S. financial regulation, or lack thereof, and even manages to make credit-default swaps understandable.
Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (2005)
There’s been no shortage of financial catastrophes over the last decade, but Enron is one of those select scandals that endures in the public consciousness more than 10 years after the fact. This documentary, based on an acclaimed book by two Fortune reporters, follows the rise and fall of the energy company and the high-rolling executives who drove it to its demise.
Trading places
A snobbish investor and a wily street con artist find their positions reversed as part of a bet by two callous millionaires.
- 2014.01.29
- mystarry
- www.imdb.com
- 2014.05.14
- MisterWhiplash
- www.imdb.com
- endecottp
- www.imdb.com
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