Question about MetaTester
How can one use all cores available on the cpu using MetaTester ?
I opened the MetaTester clicked install and everything seemed fine but one testing in strategy tester it uses only one core ?
NFTrader,
You can use more than one core just when you select the optimization mode. In this case, the steps of the optimization will be distributed beetween the cores.
See Terminal Help (here is online version - https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/algotrading/testing)
one more thing I am talking about local Agents !
Strange ... I works for me.
When I run the optimization, the processing load is distributed automatically beetween all the cores (local and remote cores).
Aren't they disabled?
No, they are enabled!
I suspect I don't use optimization
Well, I used optimization before, but I just discovered that the problem was In the user's Privileges, when I run the MT5 as administrator It worked !
Thank you Rosh
Thank you Jin
