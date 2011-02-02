Question about MetaTester

How can one use all cores available on the cpu using MetaTester ?

 

I opened the MetaTester clicked install and everything seemed fine but one testing in strategy tester it uses only one core ? 

 
See Terminal Help (here is online version - https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/algotrading/testing)
 
NFTrader,

You can use more than one core just when you select the optimization mode. In this case, the steps of the optimization will be distributed beetween the cores.

 
I already read that but no success, even in optimization! (Jin)
 
one more thing I am talking about local Agents !
 
Strange ... I works for me.

When I run the optimization, the processing load is distributed automatically beetween all the cores (local and remote cores).

Aren't they disabled?

 

 

 
No, they are enabled!
 
I suspect I don't use optimization


 
Well, I used optimization before, but I just discovered that the problem was In the user's Privileges, when I run the MT5 as administrator It worked !

 

Thank you Rosh 

Thank you Jin 

