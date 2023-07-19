How to see the saved passwords in my device?
Kashif Salman #: Thanks. That is useful. Is there any way to check saved password where we have changed password from broker already?
Hi Kashif,
once the password is changed not even the runner has access to it. So if you lose it and ask the broker to give it to you, the only thing they can do is reset it and recreate a new one (between you and the server without the broker having access to it).
The only way to verify it is to simply use it and know if it is the correct one.
I suggest that you store them somewhere physically secure, such as a pen drive or similar away from the cloud (OneDrive, Google Drive, etc), where any theft of your email account could make the passwords easily accessible.
Finally remember to delete any emails containing the passwords that were supplied to you when you created the account.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi People
Does anyone know how i can see the passwords that i have in my mt4 app?
i have saved many passwords account, i can log in from one to another, all i can see is the passwords (black small points) but i would like to know how i can see it because i dont remember them, and my broker doesn't respond, i know my smartphone device have saved its passwords in its memory, but i cant see it, the thing is i would like to see my accounts on my computer as well, since all i can see is my id number from my account, but can not log in because the password is unknown, and the only way to log in is in my smartphone.
I was told if i can export my accounts from MetaTrader 4 into a common file format that would be easy to know the passwords, does anyone know how?