Anyone getting error 403 forbidden on file commit? - page 2

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Hello friend,

can you provide the code that you get this error?

No one here is a mind reader so, without code NO one will help you with your frustrations

 

Magnetic storms keep me from knowing the code.

 
GrumpyDuckMan:

Hello friend,

can you provide the code that you get this error?

No one here is a mind reader so, without code NO one will help you with your frustrations

What’s the connection to the code?! The error I get is when I commit the new code. That is from within Metatrader when I try to check in into MQL4 storage.
 

I think that the original op hasn't got a copy of the source file. A duplicate post was removed.

now, we have a second op with the same problem... a bit ironic.

I'd suggest both should contact the author for verification.

 
Roy Meshulam:
What’s the connection to the code?! The error I get is when I commit the new code. That is from within Metatrader when I try to check in into MQL4 storage.
again, anyone tiring to help you will ask you for the code. If your not able to provide it contact the author for advise on what to do.
 
GrumpyDuckMan: again, anyone tiring to help you will ask you for the code. If your not able to provide it contact the author for advise on what to do.

Roy Meshulam: What’s the connection to the code?! The error I get is when I commit the new code. That is from within Metatrader when I try to check in into MQL4 storage.

There is no question here about OPs code. OPs code is irrelevant. OP is asking about a problem with storage.
          MQL5 Storage - personal online storage for MQL4/MQL5 source code

Only the service desk can fix their site.

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