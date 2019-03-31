Anyone getting error 403 forbidden on file commit?

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Or knows how to fix this error? I can’t commit any code since yesterday.
 

Hello friend,

Last time I had that error, I had the wrong port address

 
GrumpyDuckMan:

Hello friend,

Last time I had that error, I had the wrong port address

But how is it possible to modify the port? How did you solve it?
 

My friend,

I don't believe what your asking is an mql4/5 question. The question sort of sounds more like an application that your creating yourself. If your question is related to MQL please use code tags to show your work.

 

Error message


That's the error I get, appreciate your help.

 

Hello friend,

You need to provide more information about your problem. As far as I know error 403 is a HTTP error. Can you open the web page outside MQL4/5?

If you can't open the page at all, the site might have been shutdown, or the link may have changed.

 
GrumpyDuckMan:

Hello friend,

You need to provide more information about your problem. As far as I know error 403 is a HTTP error. Can you open the web page outside MQL4/5?

If you can't open the page at all, the site might have been shutdown, or the link may have changed.

The page opens for me successfully, it's only when I try to commit from MetaEditor 4 I get this 403 error. Any idea where the storage settings are stored? Any way to modify them?
 
Within my mind reading skills.  Are we expected to know about the problem....speak with your members
 
Roy Meshulam:

Do not double post.

Your other topic has been deleted.

 

Hello friend,

can you provide the code that you get this error?

 
same problem
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