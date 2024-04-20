Want my money back - page 2
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I can understand that people often don't read the small print or maybe miss something hidden away in loads of T&C buthonestly, what does MQL5 have to do do make it more obvious?
Maybe a large red banner!
Just as @Eleni Anna Branou stated, people go ... "Oooh! Shiny button! My precious! Nothing else matters Lets click button!"
Not only that, just 4 posts above the guy's post
If you deposited some money to your forum mql5 account in mistaken way so write to the service desk (this link) explaining them your mistake, and ask them to allow you to withdraw it.
It's not like this thread is a big one. The guy can't even be bothered to read the thread that he has posted in!
Not only that, just 4 posts above the guy's post
It's not like this thread is a big one. The guy can't even be bothered to read the thread that he has posted in!
That's why he did not even see MetaQuotes' warning text before making the deposit.
Have you ever seen the 2006 movie "Idiocracy"? We are currently living it! It even predicted the way Fox New's is like now!
Just as @Eleni Anna Branou stated, people go ... "Oooh! Shiny button! My precious! Nothing else matters Lets click button!"
Good one.
No! Its OCD! I just have this Obsessive-Compulsive discomfort, and if I don't reply, I just can't look away from the screen. It is just to painful to see a post all alone without an answer.
No! Its OCD! I just have this Obsessive-Compulsive discomfort, and if I don't reply, I just can't look away from the screen. It is just to painful to see a post all alone without an answer.
I can understand that people often don't read the small print or maybe miss something hidden away in loads of T&C buthonestly, what does MQL5 have to do do make it more obvious?
it is the moderators that need to wake up: most countries do not allow a company to have "holding" accounts; only banks are allowed to have accounts that hold currency that is solely for services. How is it that the mq host country does not allow them to have withdrawal options, and yet they can have holding accounts? WAKE UP Moderators! and stand up for us. if MQ cannot allow withdrawals by non seller account holders, then they need to stop holding balances too, if only to avoid this confusion. This is umpteen pages in the forum discussing this issue, and yet, mq just continues to ignore their customers.