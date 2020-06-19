"Special Arrow codes that exactly points to price and time" in MQL5?
+1 for this question. I've searched on how to solve this challenge but so far hasn't been able to. Is there anyone who is able to create a Dash symbol in MQL5?
Thanks!
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Hello there..
I'm new in MQL5.
I'm planning to migrate my MQL4 file to MQL5.
I wanna create objects that exactly point to price and time like DASH SYMBOL in MQL4 that are not supported in MQL5 anymore.
I just found 2arrows that do that things in MQL5:
I just wanna create SIMPLE arrow that exactly points to price and time. Any idea?
thank you.