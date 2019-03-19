MetaQuotes Notifications

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I would like to turn off the notifications for private messages on my MT4 ios App. How can I do so?



This is turned off in my MQL5 settings on the browser. Do I have to choose something similar on the app?


Thanks for your help already in advance!

Rixxx

 
Even More Notifications from MQL5.community!
 
Sergey Golubev:
Even More Notifications from MQL5.community!
As you can see I already turned off the notifications. But I still receive them. Am I missing something?
 
Rixxx:
As you can see I already turned off the notifications. But I still receive them. Am I missing something?

If you turned off all the notifications and still receiving them so - no idea sorry ...
I am not receiving notifications (I do not have personal experience with it sorry).


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