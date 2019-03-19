Help! MedaEditor tells me didn't defind GetTotalProfits / CloseAllTrades.Why?
HenryJack:
What was mt4 expecting on 145?
Why is 104 unbalanced.
I thought I did defind GetTotalProfits on line 72.
I thought I did defind CloseAllTrades on line 72.
- You have an error at 104. Ignore all errors below that until you fix 104, and recompile.
for (int t=0; t<OrdersTotal();This statement does nothing. It is not connected to the code below.
- Count the parentheses.
- No that is a call. You tried defined it on line 126 but you have an error at 104. Ignore all errors until you fix 104, and recompile.
- No that is a call. You tried to define it on line 103 but you have an error at 104.
Ignore all errors until you fix 104, and recompile.
- Why did you post your MT4 question in the
Root /
MT5 General section
instead of the MQL4 section,
(bottom of the Root page?)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
CloseResult = OrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), Bid, MaxCloseSpreadPips, clrRed);Check your return codes for errors, and report them including GLE/LE. Don't look at it unless you have an error. Don't just silence the compiler, it is trying to help you.
What are Function return values ? How do I use them ? - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
Common Errors in MQL4 Programs and How to Avoid Them - MQL4 Articles
Only those functions that return a value (e.g. iClose, MarketInfo, etc.) must you call ResetLastError before in order to check after.
if OrderType() == OP_BUY) CloseResult = OrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), Bid, MaxCloseSpreadPips, clrRed); if OrderType() == OP_SELL) CloseResult = OrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), Ask, MaxCloseSpreadPips, clrRed);You can use OrderClosePrice() instead of Bid/Ask.
www.mql5.com/en/forum/158890/page3#comment_3812636
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Hi all,
ha yeah one more new coders..
(code it at bottom)
What was mt4 expecting on 145?
Why is 104 unbalanced.
I thought I did defind GetTotalProfits on line 72.
I thought I did defind CloseAllTrades on line 72.
Thanks for the help!