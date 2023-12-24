Indicators: ForexCandlestickPatterns
Dear R. Jacobs, THX for the indicator, still examining the Codes and wait for its alert :) :)
Great Indicator, But not working in real time, not showing patterns signal, pls help us to recover it.
Saying that the ForexCandlestickPattenrs indicator is not working is the same as saying your car is not running.
There are many factors to check if your car won't start.
I have tested the ForexCandlestickPatterns indicator on the strategy tester, and the indicator works well.
View image.
Maybe your MT4 is the problem.
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ForexCandlestickPatterns:
ForexCandlestickPatterns with alert are forex indicators based on Japanese Candlestick Strategies.
Author: Roberto Jacobs