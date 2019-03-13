Is there a way to set a maximum amount of lots tradable by a signal? I want to set a maximum amount that can be traded by a particular signal.

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Is there a way to set a maximum amount of lots tradable by a signal? 

I want to set a maximum amount that can be traded by a particular signal.

 

Do not double post.

I have deleted your duplicate topic.

 
Sorry didn’t know..... An answer would be nice! 
 
winterry:
Sorry didn’t know..... An answer would be nice! 

Hopefully somebody will be able to give you an answer.

I can't as I have never used the signal service.

 
winterry:
Is there a way to set a maximum amount of lots tradable by a signal? 

I want to set a maximum amount that can be traded by a particular signal.

I do not know the parameter to limit the maximum. The people want to increase lot size, and you are only one who wants to limit the maximum :)

 There is "Use no more than ...% of deposit" parameter so you can "play" with it.


 

And you can calculate your possible lot size using this example - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Signal not copying full lots

Sergey Golubev, 2018.10.19 16:40

You can calculate your lot size using the following example (from General information on Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 article):

Let's consider a specific example of using the volumes management system:

  1. Provider: balance 15 000 USD, leverage 1:100
  2. Subscriber1: balance 40 000 EUR, leverage 1:200, deposit load percentage 50%
  3. Subscriber2: balance 5 000 EUR, leverage 1:50, deposit load percentage 35%
  4. EURUSD exchange rate = 1.2700

Calculation of Provider's and Subscriber's position volumes ratio:

  1. Balances ratio considering specified part of the deposit in percentage terms:
    Subscriber1: (40 000 * 0,5) / 15 000 = 1,3333 (133.33%)
    Subscriber2: (5 000 * 0,35) / 15 000 = 0,1166 (11.66%)
  2. After considering the leverages:
    Subscriber1: the leverage of Subscriber1 (1:200) is greater than Provider's one (1:100), thus correction on leverages is not performed
    Subscriber2: 0,1166 * (50 / 100) = 0,0583 (5.83%)
  3. After considering currency rates of the deposits at the moment of calculation:
    Subscriber1: 1,3333 * 1,2700 = 1,6933 (169.33%)
    Subscriber2: 0,0583 * 1,2700 = 0,0741 (7.41%)
  4. Total percentage value after the rounding (performed using a multistep algorithm):
    Subscriber1: 160% or 1.6 ratio
    Subscriber2: 7% or 0.07 ratio

Thus under the given conditions, Provider's deal with volume of 1 lot will be copied: 

- to Subscriber1 account in amount of 160% -  volume of 1.6 lots

- to Subscriber2 account in amount of 7% -  volume of 0.07 lots


 
Is it possible to create and EA to do what I am suggesting? I think that is the more accurate question. 

Because I do not need to set a limit based on Equity. I need to set a limit based on lot size. 

Thank you for your responses! 
 
winterry:
Is it possible to create and EA to do what I am suggesting? I think that is the more accurate question. 

Because I do not need to set a limit based on Equity. I need to set a limit based on lot size. 

Thank you for your responses! 

I am not a coder sorry.
So, if someone answers - it is fine ... if not so it is for Freelance sorry.

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