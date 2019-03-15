How to delete objects created by script? (arrows and lines on the chart)
I've been using two scripts (one for placing buy orders and an equivalent one to sell orders), and every time this script places an order, it plots an arrow and those little lines above indicating the TP and SL levels.
Is there a way to prevent these from being plotted? As I need to open and cancel my orders many times (before it gets filled), these arrows pile up and makes the chart look very poluted.
I know that i can delete all these objects manually, but I want to prevent them from popping every time on the chart.
This is the code to the buy script:
Can you guys help me?
Thanks
Hi
Idea, make an indicator that could check all object in the chart and delete whose who are not welcome. the best and discret that do the job automayically.
check well all the command in the doc mql4 to find the right function that will work for that.
Bye
Laurent
Remove the arrow colour section from your ordersend
Thanks a lot! Worked perfectly, I just erased the last variable of Ordersend.
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I've been using two scripts (one for placing buy orders and an equivalent one to sell orders), and every time this script places an order, it plots an arrow and those little lines above indicating the TP and SL levels.
Is there a way to prevent these from being plotted? As I need to open and cancel my orders many times (before it gets filled), these arrows pile up and makes the chart look very poluted.
I know that i can delete all these objects manually, but I want to prevent them from popping every time on the chart.
This is the code to the buy script:
Can you guys help me?
Thanks