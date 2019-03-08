Setting up a signal
Just some information about the Signal Service:
- MetaQuotes youtube channel, and this starting video about the signals.
- Automatic Selection of Promising Signals - the article
- The Easy Way to Evaluate a Signal: Trading Activity, Drawdown/Load and MFE/MAE Distribution Charts
- How to Become a Signals Provider for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5
- How to Subscribe to Trading Signals
- Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume
- Rules of Using the Signals Service
This is the information about where to start to.
Maali Khader:
Hello all. . I got approved to provide a signal and I tried to set it up but I seem to be unable to get it to connect with my account. When they ask for login details, which details are they asking for? The ones with the broker?
Thank you,
Maali
Trading account number, broker/server and investor password.
Eleni Anna Branou:
Trading account number, broker/server and investor password.
Whats the investor password?
Sergey Golubev:
Just some information about the Signal Service:
- MetaQuotes youtube channel, and this starting video about the signals.
- Automatic Selection of Promising Signals - the article
- The Easy Way to Evaluate a Signal: Trading Activity, Drawdown/Load and MFE/MAE Distribution Charts
- How to Become a Signals Provider for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5
- How to Subscribe to Trading Signals
- Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume
- Rules of Using the Signals Service
This is the information about where to start to.
Thank you Sergey, I followed that instruction but still struggling hence the forum :)
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Hello all. . I got approved to provide a signal and I tried to set it up but I seem to be unable to get it to connect with my account. When they ask for login details, which details are they asking for? The ones with the broker?
Thank you,
Maali