Setting up a signal

New comment
 

Hello all. . I got approved to provide a signal and I tried to set it up but I seem to be unable to get it to connect with my account. When they ask for login details, which details are they asking for? The ones with the broker?


Thank you,

Maali

 

Just some information about the Signal Service:

This is the information about where to start to.

 
Maali Khader:

Hello all. . I got approved to provide a signal and I tried to set it up but I seem to be unable to get it to connect with my account. When they ask for login details, which details are they asking for? The ones with the broker?


Thank you,

Maali

Trading account number, broker/server and investor password.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Trading account number, broker/server and investor password.

Whats the investor password?

 
Sergey Golubev:

Just some information about the Signal Service:

This is the information about where to start to.

Thank you Sergey, I followed that instruction but still struggling hence the forum :)

 
Maali Khader:

Whats the investor password?

Investor Password
New comment