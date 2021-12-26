Pattern Analyzer

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Information panel with which you can test Known patterns and Generated patterns. The panel consists of three tabs:
  • Analysis tab. Here is the analysis of Known patterns.
  • Autosearch tab. In this tab, you can analyze the generated patterns.
  • Settings tab. This is where you configure the parameters for analyzing both existing patterns and the ones you generated. And also allow you to set the rules for generating patterns.

I would like feedback. The first article about this analyzer will be released soon.

The attached archive contains all the files, which are located in the appropriate folders. For their proper operation, you only need to save the MQL5 folder into the terminal folder.

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Files:
MQL5.zip  434 kb
 
Can you elaborate please - "For their proper operation, you only need to save the MQL5 folder into the terminal folder."
Because there are many Metatrader instances may be installed in terminal folder ...

How to install?
 
I did not understand sorry ...
 
Sergey Golubev:
I did not understand sorry ...

In MetaTrader 5.

Extract Mql5.zip in the opened window.

 

Is it right?



 

I understand :)
You are having MQL5 folder zipped inside MQL5 folder ...

You need to zip those 3 folders to be MQL5.zip -


Files:
MQL5.zip  433 kb
 
 
Marco vd Heijden:
That's right. Thank you
 
First part about Pattern Analyzer
Studying candlestick analysis techniques (part I): Checking existing patterns
Studying candlestick analysis techniques (part I): Checking existing patterns
  • www.mql5.com
Candlestick analysis appeared more than 20 years ago and has since become quite popular. Many traders consider Japanese candlesticks the most convenient and easily understandable asset price visualization form. The similar bar format does not provide enough visual data. Japanese candlesticks are more convenient in terms of setup and display of...
 
Alexander Fedosov:
First part about Pattern Analyzer
Great post! 
 

Hi all I also experience the same error , can you please help to fix




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