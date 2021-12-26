Pattern Analyzer
Can you elaborate please - "For their proper operation, you only need to save the MQL5 folder into the terminal folder."
Because there are many Metatrader instances may be installed in terminal folder ...
How to install?
Because there are many Metatrader instances may be installed in terminal folder ...
How to install?
I did not understand sorry ...
Sergey Golubev:
I did not understand sorry ...
I did not understand sorry ...
In MetaTrader 5.
Extract Mql5.zip in the opened window.
Is it right?
Marco vd Heijden:That's right. Thank you
First part about Pattern Analyzer
Studying candlestick analysis techniques (part I): Checking existing patterns
- www.mql5.com
Candlestick analysis appeared more than 20 years ago and has since become quite popular. Many traders consider Japanese candlesticks the most convenient and easily understandable asset price visualization form. The similar bar format does not provide enough visual data. Japanese candlesticks are more convenient in terms of setup and display of...
Alexander Fedosov:Great post!
First part about Pattern Analyzer
First part about Pattern Analyzer
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I would like feedback. The first article about this analyzer will be released soon.
The attached archive contains all the files, which are located in the appropriate folders. For their proper operation, you only need to save the MQL5 folder into the terminal folder.
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