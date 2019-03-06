How will a BUYSTOP work with slippage that exceeds the TP
Just to clarify the question, with an easier example to understand what i mean.
For example in a big gap this problem might occur, see image.
The question is then what will happen.
A) The order will open and close directly?
B) The order wont open due to invalid stops, AND the pending order will be deleted?
Well 1 pts tp/sl .... don't you find it to rough ?
That's a counter-example. At least add the spreads !
When gaps occurs it seems to me that only the available price is taken - if someone could confirm ?
When gaps occurs it seems to me that only the available price is taken - if someone could confirm ?
Yes it will, but what if the TP is below the available price
What will happen?
A) The order will open and close directly?
B) The order wont open due to invalid stops, AND the pending order will be deleted?
Yes it will, but what if the TP is below the available price
What will happen?
A) The order will open and close directly?
B) The order wont open due to invalid stops, AND the pending order will be deleted?
It may probably not be executed. But the pending order won't be deleted.
How can I stop the loss of the order
What do you mean ? (In english, otherwise your message will be deleted as soon as a moderator comes around)
It may probably not be executed. But the pending order won't be deleted.
Probably is not enough. Is there any way we can test this?
Can a BUYSTOP even exist under the ASK price?
Probably is not enough. Is there any way we can test this?
Can a BUYSTOP even exist under the ASK price?
Yes, you won't be able to create a buystop order under the ask price, but it happens that an order isn't executed and reproduce such a paradoxal situation. Same for tp & sl.
Yes, you won't be able to create a buystop order under the ask price, but it happens that an order isn't executed and reproduce such a paradoxal situation. Same for tp & sl.
But how will the BUYSTOP work then? will i try to get opened forever until price is below TP ?
Or will it open when price goes back down and hit the BUYSTOP price?
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Hi, what if i set a
BUYSTOP at 1.100
with a SL on 1.099
and TP on 1.101
And then during open, slippage occur and move the actual buy open price to 1.102 witch is above the desired TP.
Will the trade server response be error 130 invalid TP/SL or will it go thru and close the order directly?