How will a BUYSTOP work with slippage that exceeds the TP - page 2
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But how will the BUYSTOP work then? will i try to get opened forever until price is below TP ?
Or will it open when price goes back down and hit the BUYSTOP price?
Probably. I can't tell you for sure, I'm clean and such orders are checked and deleted in my routines.
I saw this situation a few times with at least two brokers.
Price jumped but pending order was not activated, and it was "frozen" - I could not change it or delete it until the price returned to the "right" side of the pending order.
Although, I can't tell that this happens every time because I didn't pay attention to each pending order broker executed.
I saw this situation a few times with at least two brokers.
Price jumped but pending order was not activated, and it was "frozen" - I could not change it or delete it until the price returned to the "right" side of the pending order.
Although, I can't tell that this happens every time because I didn't pay attention to each pending order broker executed.
Was your TP below the openprice of the first bar that created the gap aswell?
like that:
Was your TP below the openprice of the first bar that created the gap aswell?
like that:
I really don't remember. I noticed this because pending orders were not activated and after that, I couldn't move or delete them until the price moved back.
It depends do you want to get filled at the exact price and nothing but the exact price, or little above or below and how many above or below if you want that ?