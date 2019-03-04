MT5 Where are gone SL and TP on the right click in the chart ?
Alberto Lucadello: I remember it was possible before.
Not to my recollection. Perhaps you were using a graphic EA that created and used them, like mine (for MT4): Indicators: 'Money Manager Graphic Tool' indicator by 'takycard' Forum - Page 6
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Hi everybody from Russia,
I' ve noticed how is not more avalaible on the right click button on the chart the possibility to insert STOP LOSS and TAKE PROFICT.
I remember it was possible before. Why is been dismissed or just need to see somewhere and change some option?
Thanks in advance
Alberto L.