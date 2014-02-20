right click menu on a MT5 terminal chart
tenlau:It's the price where you placed your mouse just before right-clicking.
Hello,
As you can see in attach the is a default price, same price, for: Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Take profit and Alert.
I notice that this price is related with last tick price of the chart, as this price is changing when last tick price is changing. Is not synchronized (you have to close and reopen the menu to see the new price)
I have 2 question about this:
1 - how MT5 calculate this price ?
2 - can user set this price ?
Thanks in advance !
angevoyageur:
It's the price where you placed your mouse just before right-clicking.
It's the price where you placed your mouse just before right-clicking.
OH, how stupid I am !
tenlau:
OH, how stupid I am !
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Hello,
As you can see in attach the is a default price, same price, for: Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Take profit and Alert.
I notice that this price is related with last tick price of the chart, as this price is changing when last tick price is changing. Is not synchronized (you have to close and reopen the menu to see the new price)
I have 2 question about this:
1 - how MT5 calculate this price ?
2 - can user set this price ?
Thanks in advance !