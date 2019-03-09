Unbalanced Parenthesis
- www.mql5.com
- you are using OnCalculate() and start() in the same indicator. You can not do that
- add one "}" at the end of the code
some comments:
- check the “ symbol, maybe the correct is ". For example string hard_accnt = “210220”, Alert(” License period expires Please Visit https://..........“), etc ...
- do you mean OnStart instead of start()?
- your start function is void, so use return instead of return(0)
- there is a missing } in the start function.
try this:
#property version "1.00"
#property strict
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_color1 clrRed
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1 2
#property indicator_color2 clrBlue
#property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width2 2
//--
enum YN
{
No,
Yes
};
//--
// 38 /17 / 11 == 320 / 4 / 2 == 120 / 15 / 9
//---- indicator parameters
input int InpDepth = 62; // Depth
input int InpDeviation = 15; // Deviation
input int InpBackstep = 9; // Backstep
input YN alerts = Yes; // Display Alerts / Messages (Yes) or (No)
input YN EmailAlert = No; // Email Alert (Yes) or (No)
input int alertonbar = 3; // Alert On Bar after Limit
input YN sendnotify = No; // Send Notification (Yes) or (No)
input YN displayinfo = Yes; // Display Trade Info
//---
//---- indicator buffers
double ZZBufferHi[];
double ZZBufferLo[];
//--
double
pricepos,
latprice,
lbwprice;
datetime
fbartime,
pbartime,
cbartime;
datetime
lat,lbw,
alcb,alcs;
int za,zb;
int xzb,xzs;
int cur=5,prv=2;
int cmnt,pmnt;
static int fbar;
string posisi,
sigpos,
msgText;
string frtext;
string iname,ulimit;
static bool bull,bear;
//---------//
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- indicator buffers mapping
IndicatorBuffers(2);
SetIndexBuffer(0,ZZBufferHi);
SetIndexBuffer(1,ZZBufferLo);
//---- drawing settings
SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_ARROW);
SetIndexArrow(0,234);
SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_ARROW);
SetIndexArrow(1,233);
//----
//-- name for DataWindow
SetIndexLabel(0,"Upper Limit");
SetIndexLabel(1,"Lower Limit");
//--
SetIndexEmptyValue(0,0.0);
SetIndexEmptyValue(1,0.0);
//---- indicator short name
IndicatorDigits(_Digits);
iname=WindowExpertName();
IndicatorShortName(iname);
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//---------//
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custor indicator deinitialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int deinit()
{
//----
Comment("");
ObjectsDeleteAll();
GlobalVariablesDeleteAll();
//----
return(0);
}
//---------//
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
//---
ArraySetAsSeries(high,true);
ArraySetAsSeries(low,true);
ArraySetAsSeries(time,true);
//--
int shift,back,lasthighpos,lastlowpos;
double val,res;
double curlow,curhigh,lasthigh=0.0,lastlow=0.0;
//--- check for history and inputs
if(rates_total<InpDepth || InpBackstep>=InpDepth)
return(0);
//--
for(shift=rates_total-InpDepth; shift>=0; shift--)
{
val=low[iLowest(_Symbol,0,MODE_LOW,InpDepth,shift)];
if(val==lastlow) val=0.0;
else
{
lastlow=val;
if((low[shift]-val)>(InpDeviation*_Point)) val=0.0;
else
{
for(back=1; back<=InpBackstep; back++)
{
res=ZZBufferLo[shift+back];
if((res!=0)&&(res>val)) ZZBufferLo[shift+back]=0.0;
}
}
}
ZZBufferLo[shift]=val;
//--- high
val=high[iHighest(_Symbol,0,MODE_HIGH,InpDepth,shift)];
if(val==lasthigh) val=0.0;
else
{
lasthigh=val;
if((val-high[shift])>(InpDeviation*_Point)) val=0.0;
else
{
for(back=1; back<=InpBackstep; back++)
{
res=ZZBufferHi[shift+back];
if((res!=0)&&(res<val)) ZZBufferHi[shift+back]=0.0;
}
}
}
ZZBufferHi[shift]=val;
}
//--
// final cutting
lasthigh=-1; lasthighpos=-1;
lastlow=-1; lastlowpos=-1;
//--
for(shift=rates_total-InpDepth; shift>=0; shift--)
{
curlow=ZZBufferLo[shift];
curhigh=ZZBufferHi[shift];
if((curlow==0)&&(curhigh==0)) continue;
//---
if(curhigh!=0)
{
if(lasthigh>0)
{
if(lasthigh<curhigh) ZZBufferHi[lasthighpos]=0;
else ZZBufferHi[shift]=0;
}
//---
if(lasthigh<curhigh || lasthigh<0)
{
lasthigh=curhigh;
lasthighpos=shift;
}
lastlow=-1;
}
//----
if(curlow!=0)
{
if(lastlow>0)
{
if(lastlow>curlow) ZZBufferLo[lastlowpos]=0;
else ZZBufferLo[shift]=0;
}
//---
if((curlow<lastlow)||(lastlow<0))
{
lastlow=curlow;
lastlowpos=shift;
}
lasthigh=-1;
}
}
//--
for(shift=rates_total-1; shift>=0; shift--)
{
if(shift>=rates_total-InpDepth) ZZBufferLo[shift]=0.0;
else
{
res=ZZBufferHi[shift];
if(res!=0.0) ZZBufferHi[shift]=res;
}
}
//--
for(int zi=360; zi>=0 && !IsStopped(); zi--)
{
if(high[zi]==ZZBufferHi[zi]) za=zi;
if(low[zi]==ZZBufferLo[zi]) zb=zi;
}
//--
if(za<zb && za>alertonbar && alcs!=time[za])
{
xzb=0;
xzs++;
cbartime=time[za];
alcs=time[za];
fbar=iBarShift(_Symbol,0,cbartime,false);
pricepos=high[za];
ulimit="Upper Limit_"+string(xzs);
cur=-1;
}
if(za>zb && zb>alertonbar && alcb!=time[zb])
{
xzs=0;
xzb++;
cbartime=time[zb];
alcb=time[zb];
fbar=iBarShift(_Symbol,0,cbartime,false);
pricepos=low[zb];
ulimit="Lower Limit_"+string(xzb);
cur=1;
}
//--
if((alerts==Yes||EmailAlert==Yes||sendnotify==Yes)&&(cur!=0 && cbartime!=pbartime)) Do_Alerts(cur,fbar);
if(displayinfo==Yes) ChartComm();
//---
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
return(rates_total);
}
//---------//
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void Do_Alerts(int fcur,int fb)
{
//--
cmnt=Minute();
if(cmnt!=pmnt)
{
//--
if(fcur==1)
{
if(xzb<3) frtext="Wait to ";
else frtext="Please ";
msgText="ZigZag Lower Limit Found"+" at bars: "+string(fb);
posisi="Bullish";
sigpos=frtext+"Open BUY Order";
fbartime=iTime(_Symbol,0,fb);
lbwprice=iLow(_Symbol,0,fb);
lbw=fbartime;
if(lat!=0) TrendLine(0,"ZZLineDn"+TimeToString(lat,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES),OBJ_TREND,fbartime,lbwprice,lat,latprice,
indicator_color1,indicator_style1,indicator_width1);
}
if(fcur==-1)
{
if(xzs<3) frtext="Wait to ";
else frtext="Please ";
msgText="ZigZag Upper Limit Found"+" at bars: "+string(fb);
posisi="Bearish";
sigpos=frtext+"Open SELL Order";
fbartime=iTime(_Symbol,0,fb);
latprice=iHigh(_Symbol,0,fb);
lat=fbartime;
if(lbw!=0) TrendLine(0,"ZZLineUp"+TimeToString(lbw,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES),OBJ_TREND,fbartime,latprice,lbw,lbwprice,
indicator_color2,indicator_style2,indicator_width2);
}
//--
if(fcur!=prv || fbartime>pbartime)
{
Print(iname,"--- "+_Symbol+" "+TF2Str(_Period)+": "+msgText+
"\n--- at: ",TimeToString(iTime(_Symbol,0,0),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES)+" - "+sigpos);
//--
if(alerts==Yes)
Alert(iname,"--- "+_Symbol+" "+TF2Str(_Period)+": "+msgText+
"--- at: ",TimeToString(iTime(_Symbol,0,0),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES)+" - "+sigpos);
//--
if(EmailAlert==Yes)
SendMail(iname,"--- "+_Symbol+" "+TF2Str(_Period)+": "+msgText+
"\n--- at: "+TimeToString(iTime(_Symbol,0,0),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES)+" - "+sigpos);
//--
if(sendnotify==Yes)
SendNotification(iname+"--- "+_Symbol+" "+TF2Str(_Period)+": "+msgText+
"\n--- at: "+TimeToString(iTime(_Symbol,0,0),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES)+" - "+sigpos);
//--
prv=fcur;
pbartime=fbartime;
}
//--
pmnt=cmnt;
}
//--
return;
//---
}
//---------//
string TF2Str(int period)
{
switch(period)
{
//--
case PERIOD_M1: return("M1");
case PERIOD_M5: return("M5");
case PERIOD_M15: return("M15");
case PERIOD_M30: return("M30");
case PERIOD_H1: return("H1");
case PERIOD_H4: return("H4");
case PERIOD_D1: return("D1");
case PERIOD_W1: return("W1");
case PERIOD_MN1: return("MN");
//--
}
return(string(period));
}
//---------//
string AccountMode() // function: to known account trade mode
{
//----
//--- Demo, Contest or Real account
ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE account_type=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE);
//---
string trade_mode;
//--
switch(account_type)
{
case ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_DEMO:
trade_mode="Demo";
break;
case ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_CONTEST:
trade_mode="Contest";
break;
default:
trade_mode="Real";
break;
}
//--
return(trade_mode);
//----
} //-end AccountMode()
//---------//
void ChartComm() // function: write comments on the chart
{
//----
//--
Comment("\n :: Server Date Time : ",(string)Year(),".",(string)Month(),".",(string)Day(), " ",TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_SECONDS),
"\n ------------------------------------------------------------",
"\n :: Broker : ",TerminalCompany(),
"\n :: Acc. Name : ",AccountName(),
"\n :: Acc, Number : ",(string)AccountNumber(),
"\n :: Acc,TradeMode : ",AccountMode(),
"\n :: Acc. Leverage : 1 : ",(string)AccountLeverage(),
"\n :: Acc. Balance : ",DoubleToString(AccountBalance(),2),
"\n :: Acc. Equity : ",DoubleToString(AccountEquity(),2),
"\n --------------------------------------------",
"\n :: Indicator Name : ",iname,
"\n :: Currency Pair : ",_Symbol,
"\n :: Current Spread : ",IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SPREAD),0),
"\n :: Signal Start : at bar ",string(iBarShift(_Symbol,0,cbartime,false)),
"\n :: Last Limit : ",ulimit,
"\n :: Limit Price : ",DoubleToString(pricepos,_Digits),
"\n :: Indicator Signal : ",posisi,
"\n :: Suggested : ",sigpos);
//---
ChartRedraw();
return;
//----
} //-end ChartComm()
//---------//
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw Trend Line |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void TrendLine(long chartid,
string name,
int type,
datetime time1,
double prc1,
datetime time2,
double prc2,
color clr,
int style,
int width)
{
//---
ObjectDelete(chartid,name);
ObjectCreate(chartid,name,type,0,time1,prc1,time2,prc2);
ObjectSetInteger(chartid,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
ObjectSetInteger(chartid,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);
ObjectSetInteger(chartid,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
ObjectSetInteger(chartid,name,OBJPROP_BACK,false);
ObjectSetInteger(chartid,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT,false);
ObjectSetInteger(chartid,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,0);
ObjectSetInteger(chartid,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,true);
//--
ChartRedraw(0);
//---
}
//---------//
void OnStart()
{
string batas="2018.12.01 00:00"; //Year, Month, Date, Expiration
int tt=StrToTime(batas);
if(TimeCurrent()>tt)
{
Alert("License period expires Please Visit https://..........");
return;
}
string hard_accnt = "210220"; //The Name Must be Correct in the Alphabet, Big Small Influential letters
string accnt = AccountName();
if (accnt != hard_accnt)
{
Alert ("You Can Not Use this Account Name (" + accnt + ") With This Program! Please Contact 855055964436 to Get Licence");
return;
}
}
There is no error in the account but although the time and the account are different the program is running, I think there is error in the code
licence date :2018.12.01
Indıkator is work.should not work normally
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