Post a profitable strategy here
A strategy which u have use for a year that work post here.
Lolz….did you really Think you would get something like that for free...……………………………...keep dreaming!
You can never tell nothing is impossible
the traders strategy is a secret weapon. a secret weapon cannot let anyone know except its owner.
- A pending buy order above the price, a pending sell order below the price
- Wait & see
- An order is opened, delete the other one
- Position management until closure
Very simple. Almost insulting.
Nevertheless a subtlety variable according to traders is the calculation of levels used to place the pending orders at.
Enjoy !
The strategy is simple - the ZigZag indicator is used ( base with mt4 ). Job pending orders.
1.ZigZag determines the direction of the trend (senior period).
2.ZigZag determines the trend change (junior-senior period).
3.To enter use several periods ZigZag.
4.Further--
- partial closing of positions
- breakeven point
- simple trailing
- ZigZag trailing
- structure trailing
- virtual trailing from the negative zone
The result of strategy testing is - XAUUSD (in attach)
The adviser is a multicurrency one. Used on a real PAMM account. The account is NOT public.
P.S. Profitable strategies exist.
I have removed 2 posts.
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Some strategies might fail in reality, they only work in backtest.
Example : News trader with 1 or 2 pips TP. Slippage, higher spread and commission will eat all your profit, but backtest will show you incredible growth.
This is a proven profitable night strategy for pairs EURUSD,GBPUSD:
- - if day swing is up : BUY if price declines in the night, use RSI to get a deeper dip
- - if day swing is down : SELL if price rises in the night, use RSI as filter to get highe prices
- - TP 5-10 pips
ZigZag is repainting and pointing to the past, i personally do not know any single proven profitable product.
ZigZag repaints and points to the past, I personally do not know of any proven profitable product.
If you do not know, this does not mean that there is no such thing.
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