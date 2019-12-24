Post a profitable strategy here

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A strategy which u have use for a year that work post here.
 
waqasabdur:
A strategy which u have use for a year that work post here.
Lolz….did you really Think you would get something like that for free...……………………………...keep dreaming!
 
Kenneth Parling:
Lolz….did you really Think you would get something like that for free...……………………………...keep dreaming!


You can never tell nothing is impossible

[Deleted]  
the traders strategy is a secret weapon. a secret weapon cannot let anyone know except its owner.
 
Zeacsen Zeacsen:
the traders strategy is a secret weapon. a secret weapon cannot let anyone know except its owner.
Agree!
 

  • A pending buy order above the price, a pending sell order below the price
  • Wait & see
  • An order is opened, delete the other one
  • Position management until closure

Very simple. Almost insulting.

Nevertheless a subtlety variable according to traders is the calculation of levels used to place the pending orders at.


Enjoy !


 

The strategy is simple - the ZigZag indicator is used ( base with mt4 ). Job pending orders.

1.ZigZag determines the direction of the trend (senior period).

2.ZigZag determines the trend change (junior-senior period).

3.To enter use several periods ZigZag.

4.Further--

- partial closing of positions

- breakeven point

- simple trailing

- ZigZag trailing

- structure trailing

- virtual trailing from the negative zone

The result of strategy testing is - XAUUSD (in attach)

The adviser is a multicurrency one. Used on a real PAMM account. The account is NOT public.

XAUUSD


P.S. Profitable strategies exist.

Files:
XAUUSD-54tf-2.gif  11 kb
 
Technical trading and analysis
 

I have removed 2 posts.

Anybody who references or posts links to a market product, signal etc will receive a ban without any further notice.

Advertising/promotions are not allowed in the forum.

[Deleted]  

Some strategies might fail in reality, they only work in backtest.

Example : News trader with 1 or 2 pips TP. Slippage, higher spread and commission will eat all your profit, but backtest will show you incredible growth.


This is a proven profitable night strategy for pairs EURUSD,GBPUSD:

  • - if day swing is up : BUY if price declines in the night, use RSI to get a deeper dip
  • - if day swing is down : SELL if price rises in the night, use RSI as filter to get highe prices
  • - TP 5-10 pips


ZigZag is repainting and pointing to the past, i personally do not know any single proven profitable product.

 
Торстен Рохведер:


ZigZag repaints and points to the past, I personally do not know of any proven profitable product.

If you do not know, this does not mean that there is no such thing.

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