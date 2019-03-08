Cosmetic but important
- Is this possible to place order in given time included seconds?
- Need Help Urgent!
- Coding help
How can I make the writing / font on the charts be more bold or clearer. It is small, thin and you need to squint to read it. I checked on a second pc and found the same, so its not my own settings. But if you know of a setting therein, please advise urgently. Tx
What chart text are you referring to? Could you post a screenshot?
What chart text are you referring to? Could you post a screenshot?
Use a different font/font size
Can anyone help to make the text more bold or clearer on my screen. I have checked resolutions, other pc's etc. Its just minute. Please assist me. screenshot attached to previous request above
Use a different font/font size
Where / How do I select a different font size? On Windows or MetaTrader?
I thought you were referring to text objects placed on the chart. Seems that you are talking about the prices etc. These cannot be adjusted (as far as i know).
I thought you were referring to text objects placed on the chart. Seems that you are talking about the prices etc. These cannot be adjusted (as far as i know).
You can change the DPI settings if you are on Linux / Mac.
On windows it's under Display settings:
Here is a comparison between the default setting and large on 1080p.
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