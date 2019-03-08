Cosmetic but important

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How can I make the writing / font on the charts be more bold or clearer. It is small, thin and you need to squint to read it. I checked on a second pc and found the same, so its not my own settings. But if you know of a setting therein, please advise urgently. Tx    screenshot attached
Files:
Capture.JPG  147 kb
 
Spinx:
How can I make the writing / font on the charts be more bold or clearer. It is small, thin and you need to squint to read it. I checked on a second pc and found the same, so its not my own settings. But if you know of a setting therein, please advise urgently. Tx

What chart text are you referring to? Could you post a screenshot?

 
Use a different font/font size
 
Fernando Morales:

What chart text are you referring to? Could you post a screenshot?

Files:
Capture.JPG  147 kb
 
Keith Watford:
Use a different font/font size
I am not keen on chaning these settings. Don't even know where to start.
 

Can anyone help to make the text more bold or clearer on my screen. I have checked resolutions, other pc's etc. Its just minute. Please assist me.  screenshot attached to previous request above

 
Keith Watford:
Use a different font/font size
Where / How do I select a different font size? On Windows or MetaTrader?
 
Spinx:
Where / How do I select a different font size? On Windows or MetaTrader?

I thought you were referring to text objects placed on the chart. Seems that you are talking about the prices etc. These cannot be adjusted (as far as i know).

 

You can change the DPI settings if you are on Linux / Mac.

On windows it's under Display settings:

Here is a comparison between the default setting and large on 1080p.


 
Keith Watford:

I thought you were referring to text objects placed on the chart. Seems that you are talking about the prices etc. These cannot be adjusted (as far as i know).

It looks like you can't change it yes. Pity
 
Marco vd Heijden:

You can change the DPI settings if you are on Linux / Mac.

On windows it's under Display settings:

Here is a comparison between the default setting and large on 1080p.


Will give this a try as well. Tx
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