Is it possible to import the indicator onto the price chart window?
Take the Stochastic indicator as example. I want to import it not onto a indicator window but direct onto the price chart. Possible?
- I get error by using the indicator StochRSI in some time frame
- Stochastic.
- accumulation distribution line indicator
thomas2004:
Take the Stochastic indicator as example. I want to import it not onto a indicator window but direct onto the price chart. Possible?
Take the Stochastic indicator as example. I want to import it not onto a indicator window but direct onto the price chart. Possible?
Not really as stochastic is a value between 0 and 100, so it will not relate to prices on the chart.
Yes, but it is a question of proportion. By many other software tools it is possible, such as the TOS as follow.
You can put the following 4 indicators on your main window.
(1) CCI
(2) Momentum
(3) RSI
(4) Standard Deviation
For example, drag and drop CCI indicator on the main window.
Select "Previous Indicator's Data" or "First Indicator's Data" as an applied price.
Click "OK" and close the setting panel.
Open the setting panel again and change the applied price to "close".
Click "OK" and close it, then you can see CCI on your main window.
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