accumulation distribution line indicator
I think so.
Have you tried getting rid of:
indicator_separate_window
Otherwise you can always go here : https://www.mql5.com/en/job
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
- www.mql5.com
I need your expertise in creating an EA robot for this existing indicator(Fisher_Yur4ik_v2). Attached are the mq4 & .exe files for yourreference. The conditions are very simple...Please see the attachment. If anyone of you can do the job, please reply to this message and i will send you the full details. Thanks. Hi guys, I need create an...
Marco vd Heijden:yes ive tried. it comes up blank after that code change.
I think so.
Have you tried getting rid of:
Otherwise you can always go here : https://www.mql5.com/en/job
Hmm then it probably needs two more day's of work.
Have you tried our freelance service ?
Or you could search codebase: https://www.mql5.com/en/code
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
- www.mql5.com
I have EA but needs update of Take Profit and Cumulative Trailing SL for all trades instead of single trades. For Take Profit, it should close all open trades after pre defines time in Seconds provided all the trades are +ve but once all open trades goes to -ve, it stops timer and ONLY starts when it's positive. As for Trailing SL, it should...
Marco vd Heijden:will do. thanks
Hmm then it probably needs two more day's of work.
Have you tried our freelance service ?
Or you could search codebase: https://www.mql5.com/en/code
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when i load the accumulation distribution line indicator onto mt4 it loads it a separate window. Is it possible to load it onto the price chart itself. Makes it easier to see divergence.
example in picture