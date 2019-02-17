Moving average of Momentum MQL code.

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 iMA(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 14, 0, MODE_SMA, (iMomentum(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 14, PRICE_CLOSE, 0)), 0);

This is what i have but its not working. 

     
  
#property copyright"Mql_id:-YesMrSamuel----:Akinbowale-Samuel"
#property link"https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yesmrsamuel/seller"
#property description "Momentum"
#property strict

#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_color1 DodgerBlue
//--- input parameter
input int InpMomPeriod=14;  // Momentum Period
//--- buffers
double ExtMomBuffer[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit(void)
  {
   string short_name;
//--- indicator line
   SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE);
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtMomBuffer);
//--- name for DataWindow and indicator subwindow label
   short_name="Mom("+IntegerToString(InpMomPeriod)+")";
   IndicatorShortName(short_name);
   SetIndexLabel(0,short_name);
//--- check for input parameter
   if(InpMomPeriod<=0)
     {
      Print("Wrong input parameter Momentum Period=",InpMomPeriod);
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---
   SetIndexDrawBegin(0,InpMomPeriod);
//--- initialization done
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Momentum                                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   int i,limit;
//--- check for bars count and input parameter
   if(rates_total<=InpMomPeriod || InpMomPeriod<=0)
      return(0);
//--- counting from 0 to rates_total
   ArraySetAsSeries(ExtMomBuffer,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(close,false);
//--- initial zero
   if(prev_calculated<=0)
     {
      for(i=0; i<InpMomPeriod; i++)
         ExtMomBuffer[i]=0.0;
      limit=InpMomPeriod;
     }
   else
      limit=prev_calculated-1;
//--- the main loop of calculations
   for(i=limit; i<rates_total; i++)
      ExtMomBuffer[i]=close[i]*100/close[i-InpMomPeriod];
//--- done
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
Samuel Akinbowale:


This is just the momentum graph I want the moving average of the momentum.

 
Samuel Akinbowale:
This indicator code is 100% identical to the Momentum.mq4 that's contained in the standard installation, and that's copyright MetaQuotes.
 
gouki1001:


This is just the momentum graph I want the moving average of the momentum.

Then why don't you take this and run iMAOnArray on its buffer?
 
lippmaje:
Then why don't you take this and run iMAOnArray on its buffer?

What would be the size of the array? Taking into consideration the period. 

 
gouki1001:

What would the size of the array? Taking into consideration the period. 

Check the documentation of iMAOnArray for a sample code. Should be easy to code. Set up a 2nd indicator buffer to hold the MA result values.
 
lippmaje:
Check the documentation of iMAOnArray for a sample code. Should be easy to code. Set up a 2nd indicator buffer to hold the MA result values.

I did use a second buffer but its not working correctly. 

  Buffer2[i] =  iMomentum(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 14, PRICE_CLOSE, i);


 Buffer1[i]= iMAOnArray(Buffer2,0,14,0,MODE_SMA,0);


 
Show the whole code.
 
lippmaje:
Show the whole code.


#include <stdlib.mqh>

#include <stderror.mqh>


//--- indicator settings

#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 2


#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1

#property indicator_color1 0xFFAA00

#property indicator_label1 ""


//--- indicator buffers

double Buffer1[];

double Buffer2[];


double myPoint; //initialized in OnInit


void myAlert(string type, string message)

  {

   if(type == "print")

      Print(message);

   else if(type == "error")

     {

      Print(type+" | MT4I1 @ "+Symbol()+","+Period()+" | "+message);

     }

   else if(type == "order")

     {

     }

   else if(type == "modify")

     {

     }

  }


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

  {   

   IndicatorBuffers(2);

   SetIndexBuffer(0, Buffer1);

   SetIndexEmptyValue(0, 0);

   SetIndexBuffer(1, Buffer2);

   SetIndexEmptyValue(0, 0);

   //initialize myPoint

   myPoint = Point();

   if(Digits() == 5 || Digits() == 3)

     {

      myPoint *= 10;

     }

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

  }


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

                const int prev_calculated,

                const datetime& time[],

                const double& open[],

                const double& high[],

                const double& low[],

                const double& close[],

                const long& tick_volume[],

                const long& volume[],

                const int& spread[])

  {

   int limit = rates_total - prev_calculated;

   //--- counting from 0 to rates_total

   ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer1, true);

   //--- initial zero

   if(prev_calculated < 1)

     {

      ArrayInitialize(Buffer1, 0);

     }

   else

      limit++;

   

   //--- main loop

   for(int i = limit-1; i >= 0; i--)

     {

      if (i >= MathMin(5000-1, rates_total-1-50)) continue; //omit some old rates to prevent "Array out of range" or slow calculation   

      //Indicator Buffer 1

      if(true //no conditions!

      )

      //  {

        // Buffer1[i] =  Buffer1[i-1]+(((iMomentum(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 14, PRICE_CLOSE, (i))+iMomentum(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 14, PRICE_CLOSE, (i-1))+iMomentum(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 14, PRICE_CLOSE, (i+2)))+iMomentum(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 14, PRICE_CLOSE, (i+3))+iMomentum(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 14, PRICE_CLOSE, (i+4))+iMomentum(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 14, PRICE_CLOSE, (i+5))+iMomentum(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 14, PRICE_CLOSE, (i+6))+iMomentum(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 14, PRICE_CLOSE, (i+7))+iMomentum(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 14, PRICE_CLOSE, (i+8))+iMomentum(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 14, PRICE_CLOSE, (i+9))+iMomentum(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 14, PRICE_CLOSE, (i+10))+iMomentum(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 14, PRICE_CLOSE, (i+11))+iMomentum(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 14, PRICE_CLOSE, (i+12))+iMomentum(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 14, PRICE_CLOSE, (i+13)))/14.0);

           //  Buffer1[i] =  Buffer1[i-1]+iMomentum(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 14, PRICE_CLOSE, (i))+(iMomentum(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 14, PRICE_CLOSE, (i))-iMomentum(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 14, PRICE_CLOSE, (i-14)))/14;

           // ExtLineBuffer[i]=ExtLineBuffer[i-1]+(price[i]-price[i-InpMAPeriod])/InpMAPeriod;

  

         Buffer2[i] =  iMomentum(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 14, PRICE_CLOSE, i);

        //iMA(NULL,0,13,8,MODE_SMMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i);

        // double macurrent=iMAOnArray(ExtBuffer,0,5,0,MODE_LWMA,0);

          Buffer1[i]= iMAOnArray(Buffer2,0,14,0,MODE_SMA,0);

        // =X;

      

     /*   }

      else

        {

         Buffer1[i] = 0;

        }*/

     }

   return(rates_total);

  }

 
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