Trailing Stop is not working on AUDUSD. Why?
What did you observe? Show some screenshots and logs.
lippmaje:
What did you observe? Show some screenshots and logs.
What did you observe? Show some screenshots and logs.
It runs on two different brokers. It runs well on one of them. However, on the other, AUDUSD traling stop doesn't very well.
I use 5 pip take profit. And, 0.5 pip trailing stop. When I set it as 3, the trailing stop is working well.
I get Trailing Stop:130 Error.
Is this a return code from the server? Show some logs.
Ok, error 130 means ERR_INVALID_STOPS. There's quite some helpful information about this error if you google it. It could mean that your stop loss is too tight, or that the value has not been normalized with NormalizeDouble. A trailing stop of 0.5 pips is maybe too close to market execution already, depending on the spread of the forex pair. Brokers may have spreads larger than 0.5 pip, especially off market hours.
lippmaje:
Ok, error 130 means ERR_INVALID_STOPS. There's quite some helpful information about this error if you google it. It could mean that your stop loss is too tight, or that the value has not been normalized with NormalizeDouble. A trailing stop of 0.5 pips is maybe too close to market execution already, depending on the spread of the forex pair. Brokers may have spreads larger than 0.5 pip, especially off market hours.
Ok, error 130 means ERR_INVALID_STOPS. There's quite some helpful information about this error if you google it. It could mean that your stop loss is too tight, or that the value has not been normalized with NormalizeDouble. A trailing stop of 0.5 pips is maybe too close to market execution already, depending on the spread of the forex pair. Brokers may have spreads larger than 0.5 pip, especially off market hours.
Thank you, lippmaje!
the correct approach to make a check on the StopLevel FreezeLevel
https://book.mql4.com/appendix/limits
Requirements and Limitations in Making Trades - Appendixes - MQL4 Tutorial
- book.mql4.com
Tables below show calculation values that limit the conduction of trades when opening, closing, placing, deleting or modifying orders. To get the minimum distance to StopLevel and freezing distance FreezeLevel the MarketInfo() function should be called. Requirements. Correct prices used when performing trade operations. Order Type Open Price...
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Hi all,
My EA is running on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD and AUDUSD. My EA's traling stop doesn't work on only AUDUSD.
It works well on the other currincies. It also works well about take profit and stoploss on AUDUSD. Have you never been face to face this problem.
Best.