Experts: Linear Regression Channel
Hello I get message that is often displayed
I wanted to ask you too, I would like to set the time frame to 30 minutes
Hello
Error opening buy order:0 That means no error.
Also you can set any timeframe that you want.
Hello
Error opening buy order:0 That means no error.
Also you can set any timeframe that you want.
the time frame is changed directly on the platform?
You can change time frame only on the platform.
Also there is a video that explain how to perform back test ,watch the video.
You can change time frame only on the platform.
Also there is a video that explain how to perform back test ,watch the video.
Thank you Aharon for your answers
Hello aharon,
I really do not know how did you manage to get into this situation,
If you have not changed anything in the software then you will need to try to boot to the platform from the beginning again
If you changed the program then install it from the beginning again
Hello Aharon,
Thanks to you and all those who work hard and post free stuff. It sometimes makes great benefits for others who can't purchase. I downloaded thi EA, used it. For me it opens trades only on XagUsd 5m. some forex pairs did not cooperate with it however i'm still trying on many others. If you or some other user could help me, I have two confusions.
1. Why does it always open 10 trades everytime in a minute?
2. What's the equity stop unit? Value 0.01 to 5. Is it a percentage or amount?
Let suppose my equity is 50K, I want a draw down 2% daily. Which value I will add.
3. There more than 1 column of trailing stop, could nor pick the adjustment.
I am not a technical person. It would be great if someone may help.
Thanks a lot!
Hello Aharon,
Thanks to you and all those who work hard and post free stuff. It sometimes makes great benefits for others who can't purchase. I downloaded thi EA, used it. For me it opens trades only on XagUsd 5m. some forex pairs did not cooperate with it however i'm still trying on many others. If you or some other user could help me, I have two confusions.
1. Why does it always open 10 trades everytime in a minute?
2. What's the equity stop unit? Value 0.01 to 5. Is it a percentage or amount?
Let suppose my equity is 50K, I want a draw down 2% daily. Which value I will add.
3. There more than 1 column of trailing stop, could nor pick the adjustment.
I am not a technical person. It would be great if someone may help.
Thanks a lot!
1. This EA opens a trade every candle, do not work with one minute time frame .
2. The equity stop unit Value Is a percentage of your total margin.
3.Use the "Money Trailing Stop For Multiple Trades".
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Linear Regression Channel:
Linear Regression Channel EA draws "Linear Regression Channel" on chart and trades with its trend,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works best on all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.
Author: Aharon Tzadik