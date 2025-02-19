Can't download data from history centre on metatrader 4

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Hi guys, but I'm trying to download some missing currency's from the 'history data' for backtesting and it tells me there's no history data and wont let me download. Can you guys help? Thanks again
 
There were some issues with downloading forex history data past Oct 19th recently. Note that history center is MetaTrader4 specific and not available in MT5.
 

There is one post about (I described on this post about my way/step/procedure how to do it):

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How to prepare MT4 for backtesting/trading with some pair #932, or
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page94#comment_4070616  

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How to Start with Metatrader 5
How to Start with Metatrader 5
  • 2017.02.08
  • www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
 
And there is the other method (some coder proposed it) -

And there is the other procedure about how to fix the issue with data/quotes - read this post with instruction here #13, or
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/86576/page2#comment_9926954
MT4 History data generation
MT4 History data generation
  • 2018.12.18
  • www.mql5.com
Hi, I'm a bit confused about the way MT4 generates history data files...
 
or can try both methods (the second method is more correct one).
 
Got the same issue,tried to download some historical data for the US Dollar Index and it said that there is no available data for this symbol.This is the same broker I have been using and I have downloaded data for the USDX a few weeks ago on another account in the same brokerage,I don't know what the problem might be.
[Deleted]  
Paco336393 #: Got the same issue,tried to download some historical data for the US Dollar Index and it said that there is no available data for this symbol.This is the same broker I have been using and I have downloaded data for the USDX a few weeks ago on another account in the same brokerage,I don't know what the problem might be.

On MT4, when downloading data via History Center, you get MetaQuotes data, not broker data.

It even warns you about this ...


 

@Fernando Carreiro

I am well aware that the Data Provided in the History Center is from the Meta Quotes Data Base and not from my Broker.I did not ask my question correct,the context is the following:

Had to reinstall my windows last week and my MT 4 got deleted,so I had to install it a new,but this time it did not allow me to download data for a certain symbol claiming that there was none available,where just a few weeks ago I downloaded historical data for the symbol and there was plenty.It remains only with the data provided from the broker,no previous historical data was downloaded on this newly installed MT 4 platform.


[Deleted]  
@Paco336393 #: I am well aware that the Data Provided in the History Center is from the Meta Quotes Data Base and not from my Broker.I did not ask my question correct,the context is the following: Had to reinstall my windows last week and my MT 4 got deleted,so I had to install it a new,but this time it did not allow me to download data for a certain symbol claiming that there was none available,where just a few weeks ago I downloaded historical data for the symbol and there was plenty.It remains only with the data provided from the broker,no previous historical data was downloaded on this newly installed MT 4 platform.

MT4 is very old and probably on its "death bed". One can't even get new MetaQuotes demo accounts any more.

So, the available data provided by MetaQuotes has probably reduced greatly. The symbol in question is probably no longer supported or data no longer available for it.

I would suggest you migrate to MT5 sooner rather than later.

 
I have had the the History Centre running and syncing 2 bars at a time for months now and I don't know how to stop it. Please could someone assist me in rectifying the problem?
Looking forward to hearing from you and thanking you in advance.
Hercs.
[Deleted]  
@Hercs van Wyk #: I have had the the History Centre running and syncing 2 bars at a time for months now and I don't know how to stop it. Please could someone assist me in rectifying the problem?

Why not just terminate the program, or restart the computer?

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