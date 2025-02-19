Can't download data from history centre on metatrader 4
- New Version of MetaTrader 4 Client Terminal Build 419
- Who can tell me how to download history data for all symbol from year 2000?
- Download History of one currency pair from MetaTrader 5?
There is one post about (I described on this post about my way/step/procedure how to do it):
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How to prepare MT4 for backtesting/trading with some pair #932, or
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page94#comment_4070616
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- 2017.02.08
- www.mql5.com
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/86576/page2#comment_9926954
- 2018.12.18
- www.mql5.com
On MT4, when downloading data via History Center, you get MetaQuotes data, not broker data.
It even warns you about this ...
I am well aware that the Data Provided in the History Center is from the Meta Quotes Data Base and not from my Broker.I did not ask my question correct,the context is the following:
Had to reinstall my windows last week and my MT 4 got deleted,so I had to install it a new,but this time it did not allow me to download data for a certain symbol claiming that there was none available,where just a few weeks ago I downloaded historical data for the symbol and there was plenty.It remains only with the data provided from the broker,no previous historical data was downloaded on this newly installed MT 4 platform.
MT4 is very old and probably on its "death bed". One can't even get new MetaQuotes demo accounts any more.
So, the available data provided by MetaQuotes has probably reduced greatly. The symbol in question is probably no longer supported or data no longer available for it.
I would suggest you migrate to MT5 sooner rather than later.
Looking forward to hearing from you and thanking you in advance.
Hercs.
Why not just terminate the program, or restart the computer?
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