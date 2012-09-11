Who can tell me how to download history data for all symbol from year 2000?
Hi codeidea,
I can tell ... :D
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/7028
MT5 Data
But my M1 data only goes back a few months, whereas other timeframes go back many more and even years.
onewithzachy:many thanks!
