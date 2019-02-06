Move the signal to a different account
pedal2metal:
Hi, I have done a mistake. I've assigned a signal to an ICMarkets account but th esignal is to assign to a FBS account. Can I move the signal to the correct account ? I didn't found how to do it in MT4.
Thanks
You can move your subscription here, but only once a week: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
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Hi, I have done a mistake. I've assigned a signal to an ICMarkets account but th esignal is to assign to a FBS account. Can I move the signal to the correct account ? I didn't found how to do it in MT4.
Thanks