Tester memory handler: tester stopped because not enough memory
Add more RAM? If you are looking for advice without giving any details, what else to expect than this.
Thank you so much for your response.
My laptop's RAM is 16GB and when I start the backtest I always check the Task Manager window -> Performance tab -> Memory tab and it shows that there is sufficient available (unused) memory and the RAM works properly. So I think that could not be the best recommendation.
I'm looking forward to find some other amazing solution to the issue.
16 GB sounds reasonable sufficient. The tester needs to process 1 million bars, did you try to narrow down the time periods until it succeeds?
I thought about this idea as well and I think that would be a good choice but only if I could not find any great solution for the matter.
Thank you again for your time and your kind guidance.
do you have array global variables? if yes, do you determine the number of array? in your ea and indicators.
for example:
double this_is_my_data[10000];
and if yes, try to put less data.
I am not sure it's a relevant, but you should try.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Dear friends,
Hope you're all doing great,
I have a repetitive problem with strategy tester when backtesting my EA and it is about not having enough memory when the backtest is suddenly stopped and the following error appears:
"Tester memory handler: tester stopped because not enough memory"
I've searched a lot about the issue but couldn't find any absolute solution. So I'd appreciate if anyone can help me regarding the matter.
And I'd like to know whether this issue still exist on MT5 or not ?
Thanking in advance.