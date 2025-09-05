Where should I report this MT4 Error ?
If possible,post the code
There is no code, I just pick the rectangle tool and these pop up when I try to draw something.
PS: I use these a lot.. long history there..
I tried reproducing your error.
It says "Object name "Text 8277" is already used". Then why don't you use another name?
is there a file corrupt? or hit by a computer virus?
NO, computer is clean, Windows 10, runs good.
I've been seeing this error for many years..
I tried reproducing your error.
It says "Object name "Text 8277" is already used". Then why don't you use another name?
Of course I do, I add random chars like "sdfdsfds" after the "Text 8277", but it wastes my time.. I have to fill all the values again..
Guys, Thank you all for the support..
But, plz try to understand the topic of the thread.. I'm not looking for a solution to this problem from fellow members..
I'm trying this error reach the coders who wrote MT4.. This is a BUG inside MT4.
Hope you understand!
I tried reproducing your error.
It says "Object name "Text 8277" is already used". Then why don't you use another name?
that whats I do, I draw tens of such lines and boxes everyday, it's tedious to change the name.. I'm a small time coder, it only take a tiny change in the code to fix that.
that whats I do, I draw tens of such lines and boxes everyday, it's tedious to change the name.. I'm a small time coder, it only take a tiny change in the code to fix that.
i suggest that you search codebase. Maybe there is a script that automaticly adds a unique name to new objects.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
hi there,
I come across this error a lot..
See below image..
The MT4 coders just need to see if a variable name already exists. (Text 8277 in this case)
PLEASE HELP!
regards,