Where should I report this MT4 Error ?

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hi there,

I come across this error a lot..

See below image..


The MT4 coders just need to see if a variable name  already exists. (Text 8277 in this case)

PLEASE HELP!

regards,

 
If possible,post the code
 
mntiwana Tiwana:
If possible,post the code

There is no code, I just pick the rectangle tool and these pop up when I try to draw something.

PS: I use these a lot.. long history there..

 
is there a file corrupt? or hit by a computer virus?
 

error

I tried reproducing your error.

It says "Object name "Text 8277" is already used". Then why don't you use another name?

 
anna.semera:
is there a file corrupt? or hit by a computer virus?

NO, computer is clean, Windows 10, runs good.

I've been seeing this error for many years.. 

 
Naguisa Unada:


I tried reproducing your error.

It says "Object name "Text 8277" is already used". Then why don't you use another name?

Of course I do, I add random chars like "sdfdsfds" after the "Text 8277", but it wastes my time..  I have to fill all the values again..

 

Guys, Thank you all for the support..

But, plz try to understand the topic of the thread.. I'm not looking for a solution to this problem from fellow members..

I'm trying this error reach the coders who wrote MT4.. This is a BUG inside MT4.

Hope you understand!

 
Shino Unada #:


I tried reproducing your error.

It says "Object name "Text 8277" is already used". Then why don't you use another name?

that whats I do, I draw tens of such lines and boxes everyday, it's tedious to change the name.. I'm a small time coder, it only take a tiny change in the code to fix that.

 
Sameer Arora #:

that whats I do, I draw tens of such lines and boxes everyday, it's tedious to change the name.. I'm a small time coder, it only take a tiny change in the code to fix that.

i suggest that you search codebase. Maybe there is a script that automaticly adds a unique name to new objects.

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