Signal
still can not see between sales signals why?
Not all signals are visible in MQL5 or MT4/5 signals database.
It has to do with signal's age and rating.
Ne všechny signály jsou viditelné v databázi signálů MQL5 nebo MT4 / 5.
To se týká věku a hodnocení signálu.
But my signal was open 2017 and he have 57% + I dont understand.
But my signal was open 2017 and he have 57% + I dont understand.
But my signal was open 2017 and he have 57% + I dont understand.
Your signal is unrated at the moment, because its unstable, it has many time gaps in its trading and quite large max drawdown.
This may change in the future, MQL5 rating and ranking formula is not publicly known.
Laverage was change because in time was e new reduction for ESMA.
Lifetime is 714 because i was sick with my neck.
Thats all i dont understand. Why my signal is not see between sales signals.
Rating and ranking formula is not corect for me.
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