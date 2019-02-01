Signal

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still can not see between sales signals why?
 
Roman Necid:
still can not see between sales signals why?

Not all signals are visible in MQL5 or MT4/5 signals database.

It has to do with signal's age and rating.



 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Ne všechny signály jsou viditelné v databázi signálů MQL5 nebo MT4 / 5.

To se týká věku a hodnocení signálu.



But my signal was open 2017 and he have 57% + I dont understand.

 
Roman Necid:

But my signal was open 2017 and he have 57% + I dont understand.

 
Roman Necid:

But my signal was open 2017 and he have 57% + I dont understand.

Your signal is unrated at the moment, because its unstable, it has many time gaps in its trading and quite large max drawdown.

This may change in the future, MQL5 rating and ranking formula is not publicly known.

 
Sergej Golubev:

Laverage was change because in time was e new reduction for ESMA.


Lifetime is 714 because i was sick with my neck.


Thats all i dont understand. Why my signal is not  see between sales signals.


Rating and ranking formula is not corect for me.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Your signal is unrated at the moment, because its unstable, it has many time gaps in its trading and quite large max drawdown.

This may change in the future, MQL5 rating and ranking formula is not publicly known.

rating and ranking formula is not corect for me.

 
Ok well if the signal is not visible between sales signals within 14 days, I will change the investor password on my platform and I will request support for deletion of my profile according to GDPR.
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