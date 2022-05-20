How I Do BackTest For five Symbol In the Same Time Show Me On The Chart - like live trader ?

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Hello

How I Do BackTest For five Symbol In the Same Time Show Me On The Chart like live trader ? in MT5

Like This Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=21&v=_uMETapOFfU

Please Tell Me How Or What Code I write It Include Mq5 Until Can Do that or what i do ?

thank you

 

You can read this part of the article here

One of the most important and expected updates in MetaTrader 5 is the multicurrency strategy tester. Now, traders have unlimited possibilities for testing and optimizing the Expert Advisors that trade several symbols.

and some more information here: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/algotrading/testing 

Enable Required Symbols in Market Watch for Multi-Currency Expert Advisors

The Strategy Tester allows backtesting strategies that trade multiple symbols. Such trading robots are conventionally called multicurrency Expert Advisors.

The tester automatically downloads the history of required symbols from the trading platform (not from the trade server!) during the first call of the symbol data. Only the missing price history data are additionally downloaded from the trading server.

Before you start testing a multi-currency Expert Advisor, enable the symbols required for testing in the Market Watch. Open its context menu, click "Symbols Symbols" and enable the required instruments.

Enable required symbols in Market Watch for multi-currency Expert Advisors


Strategy Testing - Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots - MetaTrader 5
Strategy Testing - Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
The Strategy Tester allows you to test and optimize trading strategies (Expert Advisors) before using them for live trading. During testing, an Expert Advisor with initial parameters is once run on history data. During optimization, a trading strategy is run several times with different sets of parameters which allows selecting the most...
 
So, if you are having (or you coded) multi-currency EA (traded few/several/many symbols on the same time by attaching to one chart only) - you can backtest it on MT5 with no problem at all.
 

To make it shorter (from here)

The Strategy Tester is a multi-currency tool, which allows you to test and optimize strategies trading multiple financial instruments. The tester automatically processes information of all symbols that are used in the trading strategy, so you do not need to manually specify the list of symbols for testing/optimization.

Strategy Testing - Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots - MetaTrader 5
Strategy Testing - Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
The Strategy Tester allows you to test and optimize trading strategies (Expert Advisors) before using them for live trading. During testing, an Expert Advisor with initial parameters is once run on history data. During optimization, a trading strategy is run several times with different sets of parameters which allows selecting the most...
 
thank you :)
 

I can not test multiple symbols - which all are in Market window.

Journal says: "optimization cannot be started"


Why is that?

 

Hi all, 


my input parameters are inactive, why? 


inactive input parameters

 

Hi Ahmed,

I have same problem. Did you finally figure out how to open multi currency chart at the same test?

 
Sergey Golubev:
So, if you are having (or you coded) multi-currency EA (traded few/several/many symbols on the same time by attaching to one chart only) - you can backtest it on MT5 with no problem at all.

Hi Sergey.

I have same problem! Can you give us a simple example program that place orders on 2 or more currency pair and open related charts on tester simultaneously? 

Simultaneous backtesting?
Simultaneous backtesting?
  • 2019.02.15
  • www.mql5.com
Free online backtester? Thinking of a way to test simultaneously...
 
Vahid Mosaffa:

Hi Sergey.

I have same problem! Can you give us a simple example program that place on 2 or more currency pair and open related charts on tester simultaneously? 

It depends on your EA (EA should be coded in multi-currency way).
Read all this thread and especially the post #3:

The tester automatically processes information of all symbols that are used in the trading strategy, so you do not need to manually specify the list of symbols for testing/optimization.

Read this page for the simple example:
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/algotrading/testing

 

Just in case someone else has this problem...

You're obviously converting MQL4 code to MQL5.

Change the "extern" in your variables declaration to "input"

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