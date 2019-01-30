how can solve this problem

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2019.01.30 08:29:48.048 MQL4 Market: failed create temp file for downloading product 'Super Bollinger Bands' [267]

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

how to download utility tool from the market

Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.28 07:29

If you are on Windows (because the Market does not work for Linux and Mac) so you are able to download  (I hope) - just use the following steps - 

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and finally - you will see this tool (it is the script) here - 



 

Some more information - 

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Where can I see my purchases? 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page70#comment_2564931  

How to Install an Earlier Purchased Application
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/market/market_buy

How to Start with Metatrader 5
How to Start with Metatrader 5
  • 2016.06.10
  • www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
 

And finally - you can search the Market product directly from the Market tab in Metatrader, for example - 


 

To make it shorter - the main idea is the following: do everything directly from Metatrader (search for the product, buy it if not free and download).
And visit the Market page here https://www.mql5.com/en/market just for information and to find something.

The Market will work for you if you are on Windows.

A store of MetaTrader 5 trading robots
A store of MetaTrader 5 trading robots
  • www.mql5.com
An official showcase of applications for trading from the terminal
 
But it shows " the installation is failed"
 
EvaChiamingwai:
But it shows " the installation is failed"

  • Check your MT4 for the builds (I am having build 1170);
  • check - are you on Linux, MacOS or Windows? Because the Market is working for Windows only;
  • check your Community tab: is it filled by your mql5 forum login/pass? if not - fill it.
  • restart your PC (it may help in many cases).

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