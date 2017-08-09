failed downloading purchased product

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Get error message:

" failed create temp file for downloading product 'xxxx' ?
 
Frank B:
Get error message:

" failed create temp file for downloading product 'xxxx' ?

are you using/enabling a firewall or do you have enough space in your hard desk???


[Deleted]  
Mohammad Soubra:

are you using/enabling a firewall or do you have enough space in your hard desk???



It happens when product servers are down, or connection gets broken. It doesn't happen that often. Try later. If not successful contact service.

Productivity - USA - Fundamental Analysis - Price Charts, Technical and Fundamental Analysis - MetaTrader 5 Help
Productivity - USA - Fundamental Analysis - Price Charts, Technical and Fundamental Analysis - MetaTrader 5 Help
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The productivity index measures the output produced for each hour of labor worked. This indicator is useful for predicting inflation and output...
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