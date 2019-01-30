MetaTrader 5 - Missing Comments Column
Thank you for the reply. Are you using the latest version or a Broker provided version. Im using the Standard version downloaded form the mql5 official website.
Shine Scariah:
Thank you for the reply. Are you using the latest version or a Broker provided version. Im using the Standard version downloaded form the mql5 official website.
Thank you for the reply. Are you using the latest version or a Broker provided version. Im using the Standard version downloaded form the mql5 official website.
both
Sergey Golubev:
both
Can you please share the screenshot of the MT5 build. Maybe that is causing the difference in faceplate data between us.
Shine Scariah:
Can you please share the screenshot of the MT5 build. Maybe that is causing the difference in faceplate data between us.
In MT5 History tab, you need to right click then select Deals. Then you will be able to right click again and select the Comment column.
MT5 has different views on the History tab, the default view is Positions which does not show comments.
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MetaTrader 5 Version 5.00 Build 1940 / 02 November 2018
I was using the MetaTrader 5 today. I am conversant with MetaTrader 4 and was trying to add the "comments" column in the "History"
It was not appearing in the Columns dropdown menu. I checked with many friends also but they were also not that much aware. Hence I have written this so as to share the solution I found.
When compared to MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 has more features. Here the comments only will appear in the dropdown menu only if Order is selected on the top portion of the faceplate. (Refer to attached screenshot MT5-History-Comments-Solution.jpg)