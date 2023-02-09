vertical lines
Hi Paul...
Try using a Trend Line instead... then set your Time1 and Time2 to the same value (ie. vertical).... and then set your Price1 and Price2 to something ridiculous... like Price1 = Bid + 1000 and Price2 = Bid -1000....
Should work...
(maybe don't over do it like that - Price1 = Bid + 10... and Price2 = 0).... if you know what I mean
...or InputRayRight = True... might work
ObjectSetInteger(0, p, OBJPROP_BACK, true);
works fine with vetical lines
thank you to all
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hi
these codes draw verticale lines (where datetime t and string p are known)
Here are the lines drawn
I want to to hide yellow labels drawn automatically with the lines (see circled in the screenshot)
Which instruction to use for this purpose ?
thanks