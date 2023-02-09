vertical lines

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hi

these codes draw verticale lines (where  datetime t and string p are known)

ObjectCreate(0, p, OBJ_VLINE, 0, t, 0);
ObjectSetInteger(0, p, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrYellow);
ObjectSetInteger(0, p, OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_SOLID);
ObjectSetInteger(0, p, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, false);

Here are the lines drawn 

gold

I want to to hide yellow labels  drawn automatically with the lines  (see circled in the screenshot)

Which instruction to use for this purpose ?

thanks  

 

Hi Paul...

Try using a Trend Line instead...  then set your Time1 and Time2 to the same value (ie. vertical).... and then set your Price1 and Price2 to something ridiculous... like Price1 = Bid + 1000 and Price2 = Bid -1000....

Should work...

(maybe don't over do it like that - Price1 = Bid + 10... and Price2 = 0).... if you know what I mean

...or InputRayRight = True... might work

 

Add the following one line.

ObjectSetInteger(0, p, OBJPROP_BACK, true);

Of course, using "OBJ_TREND" is also effective.

 
Naguisa Unada:

Add the following one line.

Of course, using "OBJ_TREND" is also effective.

Never thought of that...

OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT = True would do it.... if you are using a TREND_LINE that is...

  
ObjectSetInteger(0, p, OBJPROP_BACK, true);


works fine with vetical lines

thank you to all

 
Nagisa Unada #:

Add the following one line.

Of course, using "OBJ_TREND" is also effective.

Big thanks

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