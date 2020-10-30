Bug alert! MT5 can't access imported data.

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Hi all,

I found a problem after importing a huge tick data file (more than 16 Gb) from TDS2 to the metaquotes MT5 platform. Here you can find the file:

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I followed the steps detailed here:

https://www.metaquotes.net/en/metatrader5/news/5028

And here you have some screenshots for someone to check what happens (sorry, my platform is in Spanish, but you'll have no problem to understand the problem).

1. First step. I create a custom symbol. I take XAUUSD and change name to GOLD.

 

Fisrts step

 

2. Then I import tick data with no problem. All is going well so far.

 

Step 2

 

3. Then I open the chart window and...Error!!

 

Error

 

The platform can't access the data. I can confirm that the data file is correct as the TDS2 support team confirmed it's correct.

 

Any idea why is this happening?
 
Did you try to import data as bars? As far as I can see, your data are legit.
 
No. I'm interested in tick data only.
 

I found it. There's a problem at synchronization.

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Hope it helps.

 
Great. Thank you!
 

Sorry, after all this time I am having the very same problem reported by landmeister, but the link with the solution proposed by isp00rt is broken. Can anybody give the solution in a "stable" form?


Thank you in advance

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