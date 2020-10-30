Bug alert! MT5 can't access imported data.
No. I'm interested in tick data only.
I found it. There's a problem at synchronization.
***
Hope it helps.
Great. Thank you!
Sorry, after all this time I am having the very same problem reported by landmeister, but the link with the solution proposed by isp00rt is broken. Can anybody give the solution in a "stable" form?
Thank you in advance
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi all,
I found a problem after importing a huge tick data file (more than 16 Gb) from TDS2 to the metaquotes MT5 platform. Here you can find the file:
***
I followed the steps detailed here:
https://www.metaquotes.net/en/metatrader5/news/5028
And here you have some screenshots for someone to check what happens (sorry, my platform is in Spanish, but you'll have no problem to understand the problem).
1. First step. I create a custom symbol. I take XAUUSD and change name to GOLD.
2. Then I import tick data with no problem. All is going well so far.
3. Then I open the chart window and...Error!!
The platform can't access the data. I can confirm that the data file is correct as the TDS2 support team confirmed it's correct.