DRAW_COLOR_LINE and DRAW_LINE issues with Arrows.

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I am trying to modify the Demarker indicator for my trading as a signal. I was willing to indicate the current position with different color, Hence I tried using the DRAW_COLOR_LINE. What I found it that when I was using the normal indicator with arrows and DRAW_LINE, everything worked fine. But when I changed it to DRAW_COLOR_LINE, the arrows got disturbed.

See the two images and there respective codes. Please help me get it right, as I am confused with it.

With DRAW_LINE:  

The code:

Attached with the question

The image of output:  

example

With DRAW_COLOR_LINE:  

The code: 

Attached with the question

The image of the output:  

Kindly help me with what I can do to improve the result. Please help me.

 

These arrows have an offset, or vertical shift depending on if they are drawn above or below the trendline to make sure they are not drawn over the trendline.

So they have a relative anchor.

//--- Set the vertical shift of arrows in pixels 
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,shift);
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//|                                                   DRAW_ARROW.mq5 | 
//|                        Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | 
//|                                              https://www.mql5.com | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
#property copyright "Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp." 
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com" 
#property version   "1.00" 
  
#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_ARROW" 
#property description "Draws arrows set by Unicode characters, on a chart" 
#property description "The color, size, shift and symbol code of the arrow are changed in a random way" 
#property description "after every N ticks" 
#property description "The code parameter sets the base value: code=159 (a circle)" 
  
#property indicator_chart_window 
#property indicator_buffers 1 
#property indicator_plots   1 
//--- plot Arrows 
#property indicator_label1  "Arrows" 
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_ARROW 
#property indicator_color1  clrGreen 
#property indicator_width1  1 
//--- input parameters 
input int      N=5;         // Number of ticks to change  
input ushort   code=159;    // Symbol code to draw in DRAW_ARROW 
//--- An indicator buffer for the plot 
double         ArrowsBuffer[]; 
//--- An array to store colors 
color colors[]={clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen}; 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
int OnInit() 
  { 
//--- indicator buffers mapping 
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ArrowsBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); 
//--- Define the symbol code for drawing in PLOT_ARROW 
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,code); 
//--- Set the vertical shift of arrows in pixels 
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,5); 
//--- Set as an empty value 0 
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0); 
//--- 
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); 
  } 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, 
                const int prev_calculated, 
                const datetime &time[], 
                const double &open[], 
                const double &high[], 
                const double &low[], 
                const double &close[], 
                const long &tick_volume[], 
                const long &volume[], 
                const int &spread[]) 
  { 
   static int ticks=0; 
//--- Calculate ticks to change the color, size, shift and code of the arrow 
   ticks++; 
//--- If a critical number of ticks has been accumulated 
   if(ticks>=N) 
     { 
      //--- Change the line properties 
      ChangeLineAppearance(); 
      //--- Reset the counter of ticks to zero 
      ticks=0; 
     } 
  
//--- Block for calculating indicator values 
   int start=1; 
   if(prev_calculated>0) start=prev_calculated-1; 
//--- Calculation loop 
   for(int i=1;i<rates_total;i++) 
     { 
      //--- If the current Close price is higher than the previous one, draw an arrow 
      if(close[i]>close[i-1]) 
         ArrowsBuffer[i]=close[i]; 
      //--- Otherwise specify the zero value 
      else 
         ArrowsBuffer[i]=0; 
     } 
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call 
   return(rates_total); 
  } 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Change the appearance of symbols in the indicator                | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
void ChangeLineAppearance() 
  { 
//--- A string for the formation of information about the indicator properties 
   string comm=""; 
//--- A block for changing the arrow color 
   int number=MathRand(); // Get a random number 
//--- The divisor is equal to the size of the colors[] array 
   int size=ArraySize(colors); 
//--- Get the index to select a new color as the remainder of integer division 
   int color_index=number%size; 
//--- Set the color as the PLOT_LINE_COLOR property 
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,colors[color_index]); 
//--- Write the line color 
   comm=comm+"\r\n"+(string)colors[color_index]; 
  
//--- A block for changing the size arrows 
   number=MathRand(); 
//--- Get the width of the remainder of integer division 
   int width=number%5;   // The size is set from 0 to 4 
//--- Set the color as the PLOT_LINE_WIDTH property 
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width); 
//--- Write the arrow size 
   comm=comm+"\r\nWidth="+IntegerToString(width); 
  
//--- A block for changing the arrow code (PLOT_ARROW) 
   number=MathRand(); 
//--- Get the remainder of integer division to calculate a new code of the arrow (from 0 to 19) 
   int code_add=number%20; 
//--- Set the new symbol code as the result of code+code_add 
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,code+code_add); 
//--- Write the symbol code PLOT_ARROW 
   comm="\r\n"+"PLOT_ARROW="+IntegerToString(code+code_add)+comm; 
  
//--- A block for changing the vertical shift of arrows in pixels 
   number=MathRand(); 
//--- Get the shift as the remainder of the integer division 
   int shift=20-number%41; 
//--- Set the new shift from -20 to 20 
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,shift); 
//--- Write the shift PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT 
   comm="\r\n"+"PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT="+IntegerToString(shift)+comm; 
  
//--- Show the information on the chart using a comment 
   Comment(comm); 
  }

You can also read about it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/objectconstants/enum_anchorpoint

Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Methods of Object Binding
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Methods of Object Binding
  • www.mql5.com
Graphical objects Text, Label, Bitmap and Bitmap Label (OBJ_TEXT, OBJ_LABEL, OBJ_BITMAP and OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL) can have one of the 9 different ways of coordinate binding defined by the OBJPROP_ANCHOR property. – defines the chart corner relative to which the anchor point coordinates are specified. Can be one of the...
 
Marco vd Heijden:

These arrows have an offset, or vertical shift depending on if they are drawn above or below the trendline to make sure they are not drawn over the trendline.

So they have a relative anchor.

You can also read about it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/objectconstants/enum_anchorpoint

But I have also tried using the PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT property but it yield similar result, Sir. If you see in the code I have commented that part as it was not useful to me.

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