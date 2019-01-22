Virtual Server Migration Fail (MQL5 Server)
Look at the procedure about how to subscribe to VPS -
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How to subscribe to VPS
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/187872#comment_4851530
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Synchronize -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/211508
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and in case of MT5 - so Metatrader 5 64-bit only can be used for VPS.
- 2017.03.23
- www.mql5.com
Hi,
I am trying to register a server but I am be stuck on migration process.
There is the following msg information: your enviroment is not synchonized with hosting server 'MQL5 New York 6' for account 0000(number) on 'XPMT5-Demo'
What should I do?
Thanks
What are you trying to synchronize? Expert, signal or what?
Prepare your EA and click the autotrading button, or make your Signals tab adjustments and click OK and then choose the appropriate action.
Right click on the MQL5 VPS number >> Synchronize experts, indicators or Synchronize signal only.
Look at the procedure about how to subscribe to VPS -
----------------
How to subscribe to VPS
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/187872#comment_4851530
----------------
Synchronize -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/211508
----------------
and in case of MT5 - so Metatrader 5 64-bit only can be used for VPS.
Thanks, Sergey!
But I already read all of that. I just got the signal. When is synchronizing the experts show the fail message. How do I know if my MT5 is 64bits?
What are you trying to synchronize? Expert, signal or what?
Prepare your EA and click the autotrading button, or make your Signals tab adjustments and click OK and then choose the appropriate action.
Right click on the MQL5 VPS number >> Synchronize experts, indicators or Synchronize signal only.
I am trying to synchronize the signal and the experts. However I don´t know if I can choose which Expert I synchronize. Is that possible?
When you synchronize experts with MQL5 VPS, all attached experts on your charts will be synchronized.
I think it must have some kind of trouble, I also tried. It's not hard the process at all, so probably there is a problem with the VPS of Metatrader.
Better to find another if you really need it right now.
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Hi,
I am trying to register a server but I am be stuck on migration process.
There is the following msg information: your enviroment is not synchonized with hosting server 'MQL5 New York 6' for account 0000(number) on 'XPMT5-Demo'
What should I do?
Thanks