Experts: The Predator
Hello,
first let me thank you for the EA
and can u please help me with setting the parameters since im testing it on the default mode and i'm getting different results
Thanks
Ripinpce:
Hello
You need to learn how to perform back test.
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The Predator:
The Predator EA trades with two strategies ,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ
Author: Aharon Tzadik