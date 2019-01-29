Experts: The Predator

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The Predator:

The Predator EA trades with two strategies ,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ

The Predator

Author: Aharon Tzadik

 

Hello,

first let me thank you for the EA 

and can u please help me with setting the parameters since im testing it on the default mode and i'm getting different results

Thanks 

 
Ripinpce:

Hello

You need to learn how to perform back test.

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