Experts: theSELLERGBPAUD

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theSELLERGBPAUD:

Optimized expert opens only sell positions in 5MIN chart on GBPAUD pair.

theSELLERGBPAUD

Author: Antonis Michos

 

Profit/DD ratio is not good in my opinion... it's only 26% because you started with a big capital and start lots 0.01 (I think).

Grid system are always to risky, specially when used to forex pairs like EURUSD that are very directional and often do not return to 1st order value until a couple of years, blowing up the account.

 

Dear friend,no matter the account,a 26% is 26%.It is reffered to the total account.

And to add more on this,there is no 0,01 lot but starts with 0,06 and the grid is 0.14 and increase as the account grows.

Thank you although for the comment.

 
Antonis Michos:

Dear friend,no matter the account,a 26% is 26%.It is reffered to the total account.

And to add more on this,there is no 0,01 lot but starts with 0,06 and the grid is 0.14 and increase as the account grows.

Thank you although for the comment.

I didn't know your initial lots.

Anyway, DD that you focus on is relative to total account... it is also important ( in my opinion MORE important, specially for systems that use grid and martingale) ratio between profit/DD. In this case DD is 50% of profit.

My comment is was not a criticism for the system (that can have good potential) but about Profit/DD ratio.

 
The EA is not placing any trades, it has been 2 days but no single trade is placed. How frequently does the EA take trades?
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